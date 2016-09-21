Huppert Water Utility customers are not happy

ELLSWORTH -- The Sept. 12 Ellsworth Village Board meeting took an interesting turn when a local woman was called out of order after confronting the board about a Huppert Water Utility agenda item while the board was adjourning to closed session.

She brought a small glass container filled with yellowish, cloudy water and forcefully set it down in front of trustees as she tried to make her point about the alleged poor quality of water she and other homeowners live with.

Myrna Larrabee, 1303 Debra St., and several other residents who are customers of HWU came to the meeting hoping for an update on the utility’s status of being taken over by the village.

The HWU is a private utility owned by Ray Huppert. The shared well serves about 50 customers with water in the Dar-Ray Heights Addition and Golf Course Lane on the village’s southern end.

The village’s take over of the HWU has been an ongoing project for years.

Village trustee and Water & Sewer Committee Chair Curt Wandmacher gave a brief update on the utility from the Sept. 1 and 8 committee meetings. The board then approved Public Works Director Greg Engeset to install a connection to the HWU, but it will not be used yet.

Wandmacher also reported that Jon Strand of CBS Squared civil engineering and architectural firm and Engeset will continue to work with the DNR and Public Service Commission on the project.

Back in February, the board had directed Strand to test the water quality of the HWU. The DNR requires the well be videoed before the village can take over the utility. Testing was to take place this spring.

The updates on HWU were brief; residents said they expected to be allowed to speak about their struggles. Village clerk Peggy Nelson explained that the agenda item was simply a committee meeting update. Discussion could not take place as it had not been posted that way on the agenda. When the board voted to go into closed session on another topic, that’s when Larrabee went to the podium.

Trustee Kenny Manfred was chairing the meeting in the absence of village president Jerry DeWolfe. As Larrabee spoke, he told her several times she was out of order.

“What, nobody get to take a shower?” Larrabee asked. “Some can’t flush a toilet. You can stop the water pressure with your thumb...If you take it over you’ll have to pay to upgrade it.”

After the meeting Larrabee said she operated a beauty salon from her home for decades, but had to shut it down due to the poor water pressure.

Other residents’ complaints detailed having to wash clothes at a laundromat due to lack of water pressure, orange mud dribbling from faucets, water-based floor heaters filling with mud, lack of pressure for watering grass or gardens, concerns about water quality and high costs due to repairs and monthly water bills.

“I’m not going to get permission for you to buy that place with that crud in it,” Larrabee said furiously as Manfred continued to call her out of order. “If there isn’t anyone to represent us we need to table this until we have someone official from the state here.”

After Police Chief Eric Ladwig escorted the residents from the room so the board could go into closed session, residents said they’re upset because there seems to be a lot of discussion about the HWU, but nothing is done.

The Water & Sewer Committee planned a HWU project informational meeting for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the lower boardroom of the village hall.

The board passed a resolution that the village will borrow $80,000 from the State Trust Fund for the purpose of financing economic development projects in TID 8. The interest rate received on the 10-year loan was 3 percent; the first payment is due in March 2018.

West Warner and South Walnut streets reconstruction projects were approved, which will include water and sewer in 2017.

All village departments (public works, library, police, administration, fire and ambulance) were instructed to maintain a 0 percent budget increase for 2017, due to the fact that the village levy will only be allowed to increase by $5,052.

The board adopted a resolution supporting Pierce County increase of 1997 Wisconsin Act 150 funding reimbursement to 100 percent for municipal libraries in the county.

The board declared September as National Library Card Sign-Up Month.

The board convened to closed session to discuss TID 7 project updates, possible development off South Walnut Street and the status of TID 11.

Engeset reported a grant notice for the tennis courts totaling $15,000 was received Aug. 16.

Curb, gutter and sidewalk repairs, along with blacktopping around the high school, was completed Aug. 8. North Grant Street’s micro-sealing was completed; Warner Street’s micro-sealing was scheduled to take place this week.

Other business