Will ‘Just Fix It’ bring relief to Wisconsin motorists?

The Pierce County Highway Department is meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 with various town and village boards to discuss the shape of the roads in Pierce County and how work can be funded. In this photo, crews were assessing a bridge on 400th Street in the Town of Salem in early July after the bridge partially washed out due to flooding. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

Wisconsin roads are some the of the worst in the nation.

That’s with 71 percent of state roads “in poor (or) mediocre condition” and 14 percent of bridges designated as “structurally deficient / functionally obsolete,” according to data from the American Society of Civil Engineers 2013 Report Card for America’s Infrastructure and Federal Highway Administration.

ELLSWORTH -- Hoping to combat this, the Transportation Development Association and the Wisconsin Counties and Towns Association partnered up to put in motion a campaign to push for a more immediate remedy called “Just Fix It.”

At the Sept. 6 Pierce County Finance and Personnel Committee meeting, members approved the resolution moving, it to review by the full Pierce County Board of Supervisors.

According to a report put out by the TDA, more than 365 municipalities (including counties, cities, towns and villages) have passed the same resolution as of Sept. 9, 2016 to urge the Legislature and governor to develop a sustainable plan for fixing Wisconsin’s roads.

The resolution lays out that the result should be “one that includes a responsible level of bonding and adjusts our user fees to adequately and sustainably fund Wisconsin’s transportation system.” Currently, “Levy limits do not allow local government to make up for the deterioration of state funding.”

Pierce County Highway Commissioner Chad Johnson outlined the plans from the highway department, saying the levy needs in 2017 (a portion of a 5-year plan) will total $4,816,035; what will be allotted is estimated at $3,259,000.

If these numbers prove true, Johnson says that, “We will have to decide what $1.56 million of projects or maintenance we are not going to do.

“Levy limits plus what we acquire via state programs do not keep up with the life cycles of the different components of the infrastructure, and the state highways in the County are facing similar funding battles,” said Johnson.

If the resolution passes, it wouldn’t necessarily mean instant action, as it is an advisory resolution. “A realistic expectation would be that there would be more funding in the near future for state programs that the County fully utilizes such as the Local Road Improvement Program and general transportation aids,” said Johnson.

In the meantime, residents of Wisconsin are encouraged by the JFI campaign to share their stories about the roads on which they drive at www.justfixitwi.com. The campaign also has an initiative to have residents communicate directly with state representatives, senators and the governor about the issue. More information on that can be found at www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNe3Lp7gtAI.

The Pierce County Highway Department is holding a special meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Highway Department shop (621 W. Cairns St., Ellsworth) to discuss transportation-related issues with the boards of various municipalities. Topics will include the current condition of roads, culverts and bridges in the county; impacts on safety and the economy; and sustainable funding.