BAY CITY -- An eminent domain land issue has finally reached the courts by way of a civil suit filed against the village board of Bay City.

Pierce County Civil Court records show a petition for “a writ of mandamus” was filed by attorney William J. Mavity on behalf of plaintiffs Kent Carlson, David Meixner and Steven Meixner against defendants Bay City clerk Shawnie King, the village of Bay City and the village board of Bay City Aug. 16.

A writ of mandamus is an order to compel a judicial or government officer to perform a duty owed to the petitioner.

In this case, the three men are asking a judge to order the village board to put a proposed nature trail project (which would cut through portions of David Meixner’s land) to a public vote on the Nov. 8 general election ballot or to pass a proposed ordinance.

The ordinance states “Prior to the start of any construction of any village financed recreation project, including but not limited to a trail, or trail system for a park, requiring the acquisition of property not owned by the village and an expenditure of $50,000 or more in village funds...the village board shall submit to the electorate a binding referendum for approval of the project.

“Failure of the referendum shall preclude the village from proceeding with or permitting the construction of such a project, or any part thereof using village funds or revenues.”

There have been many bumps in the road in filing this petition.

The Direct Legislation petition submitted to the village by Bay City resident Kent Carlson on behalf of a contingent of Bay City voters filed May 27 didn’t meet the requirements of the state’s direct legislation statute and was returned.

Mavity, who represents Bay City resident David Meixner in an eminent domain/adverse possession land dispute with the village, said the petition collected 36 signatures, more than enough for the number of signatures required (which is 15 percent of the votes cast for governor at the last general election in a city or village).

However, Mavity admitted he failed to type the word “Petition” at the top of the documents, which made them ineligible for filing.

“It was an unfortunate oversight on my part and neither Steve (Meixner, David’s brother), nor Kent Carlson has any responsibility for the error in the petition,” Mavity said in a letter to petitioners.

Because the petitioners may not have known they were signing a petition, new ones were circulated and certified. They were hand-delivered and re-filed June 24, Mavity said. He was designated as the person to inform if the petitions were determined to be “insufficient or not in proper form.”

In a letter dated July 9, King rejected the petition again, based on language in the proposed ordinance not being the same in all pages of the petition.

She cited “One form proposes an ordinance with language ‘including but not limited to a trail or park,’ while the other contains language stating ‘including but not limited to a trail.’ In addition, one form of (the petition) refers to ‘the total estimated cost of the project’ and the other refers to ‘the total estimated costs (including attorneys’ fees), of the project.’”

The rejected stemmed from the ordinance proposed being “not clear.”

Mavity re-submitted the petition July 12 with “consistent language for the proposed ordinance.”

On July 27, the petition was again rejected by King, who said the filing was defective because Mavity “did not designate an individual to be notified if the Petitions are insufficient or not in proper form.” She said it’s required by state law.

Mavity had declared himself the one to notify in the filings May 27 and June 24, but had apparently not re-stated that in the new filing July 12. He said his July 12 letter re-filing the four pages of the plaintiffs’ petition asked King to notify him of any village board action in response to the filing. She the sent her findings to Mavity by mail July 27.

When the village board did not take action on the petition request at its Aug. 10 meeting, the civil case was filed in court Aug. 16, stating the defendants had failed to comply with the state law requirements regarding the plaintiffs’ petition for direct legislation.

The defendants were required to answer the complaint by written answer within 20 days of receipt.

Village board members Norman Baker, John Ebensperger, Jesse Hohmann, Davis Niebling and James Turvaville replied to the to summons by way of village attorney Bob Loberg, who listed these items in response (among several):

The village board of Bay City is comprised of five separate individuals.

Suit against the village board of Bay City is not a suit against the village.

A suit against the village board must be initiated by personally serving each member of the board being sued. None of them were personally served papers. Sending it to the village clerk is not serving it to the board members.

The village board is required to take action only when the original or amended petition is found to be sufficient and in proper form.

King is not a “mind reader,” and is in “no position to guess at the intention of the (petition) circulators” in regards to their changing roles (the original petition had four circulators listed, later re-filings had only two), the different wording of the proposed ordinance, who to notify of any problems with the filings, etc.

The plaintiffs are “guilty of laches for failing to promptly act to correct the deficiency in their filing. Prompt action would have given ample time for the board to act upon the petition for direct legislation and … the matter could have been placed on the fall ballot…”

Loberg ended by saying village board members were not property served with a copy of the summons and complaint, therefore the court has no jurisdiction over them. He also asked that the court deny the plaintiffs’ requests.