The crowd at Pierce County's Turnout for Transportation event listens to Don Acker from the Town of Hartland during the roundtable discussion portion of the program on Sept. 29. (Photo courtesy of Chad Johnson)

ELLSWORTH — “Some towns are borrowing money for road projects, and some towns are making difficult decisions, having to choose between maintenance equipment upgrades and road projects.”

Those are the dilemmas municipalities across the state are facing in the stark reality of lack of transportation funding coming from the state, said Pierce County Highway Commissioner Chad Johnson.

The Pierce County Highway Department hosted a roundtable discussion Thursday, Sept. 29, as part of a statewide event called “Just Fix It Turnout for Transportation” dedicated to bringing attention to the state’s transportation needs and generating support for solving the transportation funding shortfall. Each of Wisconsin’s 72 counties (a combined meeting in Bayfield and Ashland counties) held an event.

Johnson and Prescott mayor Dave Hovel hosted the gathering. Representatives from many municipalities attended -- 33 in fact, Johnson said.

“It was a nice cross-section of county, cities, villages, towns,” he added. “We showed an introductory video and went through the governor’s budget. Each municipality told which projects they’ve had to hold off on. It’s simple in there’s not enough funding. Municipalities are struggling.”

Many municipalities have to decide between completing road work and buying equipment, Johnson said. For example, the town of Maiden Rock had to borrow $233,764 from the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands (BCPL) state trust funds to purchase a grader.

Last October, town of Gilman residents were faced with a proposal to exceed the town’s levy limit in an attempt to further fund road repairs.

The plan was rejected by town residents 45 to 34. If it had passed, the proposal would have increased the levy by 36 percent. Around $75,000 of the approximately $100,000 in additional tax monies would have been spent on 1,250 tons of patching blacktop for 30 miles of town roads, according to Town Chair Ross Christopherson, and the remaining $25,000 or so on the purchase of crushed rock to repair two-to-three miles of the total of 18 miles of roads in the town so surfaced.

Last fall, Christopherson said approximately $106,000 in the budget went to pay for patching, sealcoating, culverts and other town road upgrades. As the budget situation for road work exists, board members felt the town was falling behind on road maintenance, he said.

The general road outlay hasn’t increased locally for nearly 20 years, Gilman board member Jim Traynor said last fall. Meantime, the oldest cost for which he could find figures was $67,000 per mile of blacktop in 2004, compared with $113,000 in 2015.

“The roads just can’t keep up,” Traynor said.

Johnson said attendees didn’t write down all their specific projects at the meeting, but many were discussed. For example, this year the town of River Falls experienced an unexpected spring break-up of asphalt on 760th Avenue.

“Instead of reconstructing the road, they were only able to patch it,” Johnson said.

While the proposed state budget does put more into transportation funding that local governments utilize, it’s not enough, Johnson said.

“We’ll be in the same quandary,” he replied.

In June, Gov. Scott Walker instructed the Department of Transportation to craft a budget relying on revenue from the existing gas tax and vehicle registration fees. He apparently also said that proposed spending on “mega projects in southeastern Wisconsin” should be minimized. He instructed WisDOT to increase funding for local roads and maintenance.

The proposed budget submitted by WisDOT complies with Walker’s instructions. It includes:

No tax or fee increases

Lower total spending for the two-year period ($6.5 billion versus $6.8 billion on the current budget)

Bonding of $500 million, down $350 million from current levels

An increase in local aid of $65 million ($46 million in general transportation aids, $14 million in the Local Roads Improvement Program and $5 million in the Local Bridge Improvement Program)

A $33.7 million increase for the Routine Maintenance Agreement

$840,500 in Elderly and Disabled Transit Aids

A $447.3 million cut to capital expenditures in the highway program

From the 2009-2011 biennium to the 2017-2019 two-year budget, the proposed general transportation aids funding increase to counties totals 5.3 percent; to municipalities, it’s 5.2 percent. Cities and villages see a whopping 2.8 percent increase, while towns see 8.6 percent.

While there is an increase, it’s unlikely to significantly change local government’s ability to keep up with their roads, Johnson said. According to a Wisconsin Towns Association statement on the budget, the increase will result in an increase of $88 per mile for towns, which is an “infinitesimal percentage of the cost to reconstruct one mile.”

Costs increase about 5 percent per year, Johnson said. But with 0 percent increases, where does that leave road budgets?

“We lose buying power each year,” Johnson said. “Projects have to be pushed out. Our five-year plan is not able to be funded by current road levies.”

The county has had to delay many needed projects, including a bridge on County Road O south of Highway 10 that is currently posted at 40 tons, but won’t hold out for many more years, Johnson said.

The department applied for Surface Transportation Program funds for the project, but was denied. It can apply again in two years. Even if funding is secured, it would be up to five years before a crane would be onsite, Johnson said. There are other funding options the county plans to pursue, though nothing is guaranteed.

Other projects that need attention are another redeck for a bridge on County Road O, repaving County Road PP, a bridge redeck on County Road K and many more paving and guardrail replacement projects using a mix of local and state funds. It’s broken down below. Whether or not the projects can be done on schedule depends on funding.

In 2017:

County Road DD from Highway 10 to 72, reconstruct and design, $30,000.

County Road V from Highway 63 to County Road C, reconstruct, $1.8 million

County Road S, guardrail replacements, $143,800

County Road U, structure rehab (bridge). $60,000

County Road KK, culvert replacement, $80,000

County Road B, culvert replacement, $80,000

County Road O from Highway 10 to 35, safety improvements, $35,000

County Road F, epoxy overlay, $50,000

County Road HH, epoxy overlay, $20,000

County Road B from County Road I to Spring Valley, reconstruct and design, $50,000

In 2018:

County Road M from County Road F to Dry Run Road, mill and pave, $360,000

County Road DD from Highway 10 to 72, reconstruct, $1.2 million

County Road CC from County Road G to 730th Avenue, mill and pave, $335,000

County Road G south of County Road N, guardrail replacement, $46,800

County Road K, bridge redeck, $385,000

County Road B from Highway 29 to 128, recondition, $2.1 million

County Road N, guardrail replacement, $49,400

County Road EE, guardrail replacement, $45,000

County Road V, guardrail replacement, $45,000

In 2019:

County Road B from County Road I to Spring Valley, reconstruct, $1.8 million

County Road O from Highway 10 to 35, mill and pave, $1.84 million

County Road U south of 90th Street, guardrail replacement, $62,400

County Road S north of Maiden Rock, guardrail replacement, $156,000

County Road U, concrete overlay, $205,000

County Road O, bridge structure redesign, $14,000; second bridge redesign, $13,000

County Road E, guardrail replacement, $90,000

In 2020:

County Road PP south of Highway 72 to County Road P, mill and pave, $690,000

County Road O, bridge replacement, $90,000

County Road O, concrete bridge redeck, $80,000

County Road BB one mile north of Highway 72, guardrail replacement, $28,600

County Road QQ, guardrail replacement, $45,000 times two

County Road CC from County Road S to Pepin line, mill and pave, $1.4 million

More than 500 Wisconsin communities have passed the Just Fix It resolution. For more information, visit www.tdawisconsin.org/just-fix-it-wisconsin.