What is the fate of Huppert Water Utility?

Dar-Ray resident Mike Gutting's hands are coated with a slimy, orange sludge after touching his water filter. (Photo courtesy of Calvin Omtvedt)

Dar-Ray resident Mike Gutting holds up his water filter in front of the Huppert Well pumphouse. The filter is caked with sediment and must be changed weekly. (Photo courtesy of Calvin Omtvedt)

ELLSWORTH -- Dar-Ray resident Mike Gutting held up a sediment-soaked, slimy water filter at the Ellsworth Water & Sewer Committee meeting Sept. 27. As he passed it down a line of village trustees to CBS Squared engineer Jon Strand, he told the assembled group that the filter was changed after only one week in use.

One week and it looked like it had been rolled in caramel pudding.

A packed house turned out for the meeting discussing the controversy-ridden Huppert Water Utility, which Public Works Director Greg Engeset later admitted he had been dreading since 4:30 a.m. due to the tension of meetings in the 1990s about the same topic.

The meeting was held for informational purposes only, for the committee, village consulting engineer, village and residents to discuss a possible takeover by the village of HWU and the next steps in the process.

Engeset presented a timeline (see separate info box) of HWU discussions from meeting minutes dating back more than 20 years.

Residents claim water utility owner Ray Huppert, who is aging and allegedly in poor health, has told them he refuses to put more money into the failing infrastructure of HWU; refuses to provide line flushing services without a fight; fails to maintain the water system properly; charges exorbitant rates for poor service; and plans to abandon the utility or will it to the village, whether it wants it or not. Huppert was not at the Sept. 27 meeting; residents said he was at the Mayo Clinic but had been invited.

Just over 50 people are served by HWU in the Dar-Ray addition and Golf Course Lane. Back in the 1990s, HWU rates and infrastructure was a hot topic, but seemed to die down for a 14-year span after the Public Service Commission ordered HWU rates be reduced by 22 percent in 2000, said Engeset.

However, residents’ tempers are again boiling as they want to know what happens next, if Huppert indeed wills the utility to the village, abandons it completely or continues to refuse to maintain the system until a possible transfer to village water could be completed.

“You can’t pick and choose what you’re going to do from a maintenance perspective,” said resident spokesperson Calvin Omtvedt. “You’re required by law to continue this. So if I know that your intention (Huppert’s) is to abandon this well, I want to know the date because it’s going to impact when I pay my bill and allow you to squander and run with it. If none of that money is going to be put toward the required repairs that you’ve failed to do, that may or may not later be passed on to residents of that development.”

“Who enforces Ray to live up to his end of the bargain?” asked resident Cory Johnson.

Residents don’t know where to turn, and that’s feeding their frustration. They say they’ve been directed through a “matrix bureaucracy” that governs water systems, pointed to the PSC, the DNR, the village and Huppert, all of whom tell them to go to another agency.

“What they do, there’s no doubt about it, they put you through all these loopholes and do all this crap to tire you out,” resident Cory Johnson said. “That’s why it’s been going for 30 years, it tires you out and you give up.”

Complaint to PSC

Omtvedt filed a complaint with the village, PSC and DNR Sept. 23 outlining the subdivision’s fight for “adequate, clean and affordable water,” which he said has been documented for decades.

“In my opinion, more than 20 years of unresolved issues shows a failure of the PSC, Village of Ellsworth, and Ray Huppert Utilities to find a feasible resolution to decades of complaints,” the letter states.

By state law, Huppert has a responsibility to notify the PSC and ratepayers of his intention to transfer or abandon the utility, Omtvedt said.

“The commission representative confirmed their last documented contact with the utility was in 2011,” the complaint reads. “It does not appear the parties involved has appropriately notified the commission of the intent to transfer or abandon the utility or its maintenance requirements, based on the lack of correspondences logged.”

Omtvedt’s letter also opines the village “had a responsibility to report their knowledge of the failing utility operations; which impacts the ratepayers for whom the village is billing water usage. During the period of time the village has been aware of the required repairs, the village also continues to profit from the billing activities it was hired to provide for Ray Huppert Utilities, Inc.”

At the meeting, Omtvedt said a letter sent to Gov. Tommy Thompson, other governmental officials, village officials and a Dar-Ray resident in 1996 by the PSC specifically states “Ultimately the best solution to your concerns would be an acquisition and operation of the system by the village. The village could acquire the system by agreement or takeover...”, allowed by state law. The PSC would then step in to negotiate a price, Omtvedt said. Why didn’t that happen, he wanted to know.

Engeset replied that the 1996 letter did not go unnoticed. In fact, it sparked an engineering report of HWU, followed by negotiations between Huppert and the village for the village to buy HWU, which stalled after a PSC rate decrease order to HWU.

“We’re all trying to move forward,” Strand said. “There is an issue. We understand the frustration level. I agree that my frustration level would be a little higher if I couldn’t take a shower. But we have to move forward in the confines of the DNR and PSC regulations.”

Resident complaints (see story here) outlined in the Sept. 23 letter, composed by Omtvedt, state:

Water quality which at times is undrinkable due to sediment, discoloration and/or smell

Excessive sediment or iron damaging appliance/fixtures or requiring frequent filtering

Low pressure or volume impacting the livability of some residents

Water rates nearly 400 percent higher than residents on village water

Difficulties buying or selling homes due to water-related inspections or test results

Failure to perform routine maintenance to ensure proper operation of water system

Broken, plugged or inadequate main supply lines owned by the utility

All water utilities are regulated by the PSC and DNR, Strand explained.

“The DNR concentrates for the most part on the engineering, the water quality, is there enough water storage, is the water pressure adequate,” Strand said. “The DNR operates more that technical area of operating a water system.”

It also regulates certified water operators.

The PSC in Wisconsin regulates both private and public utilities. They deal more with the financial aspects and rate setting.

“The PSC doesn’t look at necessarily village or city or township boundaries,” Strand said. “They look at what is called a service area, defined as that is what that utility has both the obligation and ability to serve.”

Since Huppert defined his service area as Dar-Ray and Golf Course Lane, the village cannot just cross the boundary line and provide service, Strand said.

It’s not the village’s authority or responsibility to inform the DNR or PSC that Huppert has intentions to cease maintaining the well. They were made aware, however, that Huppert is not interesting in spending money to fix a leak in the drop pipe, Strand said.

“What infuriates me is when excuses are made...and others point the finger and what we’re stuck in is this conundrum…” Omtvedt said. “Those two state agencies, 20 years ago, and still today are saying ‘Your only solution is to motivate your village to step up and say, you know what, we have an obligation to do right by our residents, and say enough kicking the can, we’re going to sit down and we’re going to figure out amicably, to find an agreement to take over this, or we’re going to force a transfer, because we cannot have village residents that have these livability issues.”

The village has an accountability, because knowing there is an issue, and not doing anything about it is “deliberate indifference,” he added.

Especially since the village won’t allow residents to drill their own wells, they owe it to the residents to figure out a solution, Omtvedt said.

Engeset answered that since July 28, the committee and board has thrown itself into figuring out a solution.

“What’s happened since July 28, to say they’re not moving, I think that is a personal stab basically to the people sitting around the table,” Engeset said.

Strand said as far as the well being defective, the first knowledge of that was when Huppert told the village the well has a leak in the drop pipe, this summer.

Omtvedt said Huppert told him the well is “on the verge of complete and utter failure.”

Strand said an engineering report in 1997 talked about the inadequacy of smaller lines (2-inch and 1.5-inch water lines run to some homes, well below the, but that “they were represented as being new and in good condition,” Strand said. “But, in 20 years, things age too.”

Engeset said when the village became aware in 2014 that Huppert planned to will HWU to the village (whether tomorrow or 20 years from now was not made clear), they were not aware Huppert planned to cease repairs and maintenance on the well.

Strand said at that point, “There was no knowledge that the well had any issues with it. In fact, the well appeared from all representation to be a pretty decent well.”

Huppert then requested a value be placed on the well and its infrastructure for the purpose of determining the donation value to the village.

But how does the village accept that donation? That is the original reason Strand was instructed to put together a plan for a temporary 14-day water connection between the two water systems, which was made Sept. 1.

“The purpose of that connection was so that Ray Huppert would allow the village to take his well out of service to do some televising on the well, to do some water quality testing, to perhaps do some pump testing on that well,” Strand said.

The connection was barely approved after water volume discrepancies were found. A drop pipe leak is suspected. A drop pipe transmits water from the depths of the well to the surface.

“A water utility would have to call a well driller” to determine what parts need to be replaced, Strand said. “Mr. Huppert stated that at this point in time with the age that he’s at, with his intention to donate it to the (village) utility, he determined that it was not in his best interest to continue to put money into the utility.”

Strand finds that concerning, because what if the well fails? Who will provide water?

During a joint phone meeting with the PSC and DNR, the PSC made clear that if the well failed or if Huppert decided to abandon the system, “under PSC rules, the village of Ellsworth would be required to come in and provide water” due to it being the provider adjacent to HWU.

The village has asked the DNR to complete a sanitary survey by the end of October, so Strand can give the village estimates on what needs to be replaced in the infrastructure.

“In the last six weeks, it’s moved farther than it has since 1997 and they did that study when there was a lull,” Engeset said.

The village is waiting to hear from the DNR’s sanitary survey to see what deficiencies would need to be upgraded for continued operation and if the village would take over the utility.

It’s suspected that many of the water lines, which are in some places 2 inches or less, may be plugged with sediment. Whether that’s in the utility’s lines or on private property is not yet known.

“If indeed the village does take over the Huppert Utility...we would physically dig those yards up at the curb stop” to determine if it’s the line coming from the main to the curb, or from the curb stop into the house, Engeset said.

A sanitary survey conducted three to four years ago revealed no deficiencies, Engeset said. He also said that the DNR would likely require the 2-inch and 1.5-inch lines be replaced with 6-inch minimum lines

As soon as the sanitary survey is complete, Strand will begin mapping the infrastructure, though nothing will be fixed by this winter, Engeset said. If the village is to take over the utility, all funding options such as grants and loans will be explored, Engeset said.

There is no cost estimate yet on infrastructure repairs.

Compiled by Public Works Director Greg Engeset

1984 -- Dar-Ray addition annexed into village of Ellsworth.

1991 -- Village sewer lines run to Dar-Ray. Resident were concerned about the cost of extending water at the same time. Huppert replaced a large portion of the distribution system ($30,000)

1994 -- Huppert Utility net income was $8,200 (a very marginal amount for long-term viability)

Nov. 21, 1996 -- Letter from Public Service Commission (PSC)

March 13, 1997 -- Village letter sent to residents answering questions about fire protection, billing, sewer assessments, the separation of village general fund (where taxes go) and water fund (taxes do not fund).

April 24, 1997 -- PSC letter state village water rates would go up about 3 percent if it were to take over the HWU and maintain same rate of return.

June 12, 1997 -- Village hires SEH (engineer Jon Strand) to do water study analysis not to exceed $2,000

Sept. 1, 1997 -- Engineering report of HWU complete

Feb. 23, 1998 -- PSC, DNR and Ray Huppert meet with the village. If the village were to take over HWU without assessments, it would cost all village residents more.

March 5, 1998 -- HWU sends village a letter asking $210,000 for the purchase price with 8 percent financing through Ray Huppert.

March 10, 1998 -- Meeting with village, residents and PSC. Village water rates are in bottom 20 percent of state, while HWU’s are in the top 20 percent.

March 13, 1998 -- Letter from PSC explaining procedures if HWU was taken over by the village.

March 23, 1998 -- Letter to HWU from village to explore taking over HWU.

April 25, 1998 -- Survey sent to residents; 27 responded.

May 27, 1998 -- Village willing to negotiate $210,000 purchase price, but not interested in Huppert financing.

June 17, 1998 -- Negotiations on hold pending PSC review of HWU rates.

Oct. 29, 1998 -- PCS letter states that HWU rates must decrease by 22 percent.

April 29, 1999 -- Meeting of village, residents and PSC where the PSC presented a financial statement showing water rates if a generator and/or flushing hydrants were installed (due to resident concerns of several power outages). Residents voted against installing a standby generator and yes to the hydrants.

July 12, 1999 -- Village takes over HWU billing

Jan. 25, 2000 -- Village, PSC, residents meet to discuss high HWU rates.

June 16, 2014 -- After a 14-year gap with little or no HWU complaints (according to Engeset), the village met with Ray Huppert about possible takeover of HWU, after learning he plans to will it or give it to the village.

“After the 22 percent decrease in 1998, talks decreased,” Engeset said. “I don’t know whether people were happy or not.”

May 4, 2015 -- Village meeting discusses HWU. The village will need to pull present well pump and install a larger pump to determine maximum water flow, video the well and infrastructure to determine if the well can be used by the village.

May 12, 2015 -- Village meeting discusses water compatibility, infrastructure and testing concerns.

June 23, 2015 -- Water quality testing completed

July 9, 2015 -- Engineer reports water is compatible with village water and that iron in HWU water should drop if longer pumping times are achieved.

Sept. 1, 2015 -- DNR asked about temporary connection of the systems for well testing.

Sept. 2, 2015 -- DNR says a formal plan approval needed for a temporary connection.

Sept. 3, 2015 -- Engineer will draw up plan and submit to DNR.

Jan. 12, 2016 -- Village discusses cost of testing well parameters. Engineer goes ahead with interconnection plans.

July 28, 2016 -- HWU user complaint about water pressure. State approves a temporary connection between the two water systems for 14 days, with piping to be removed following test pumping.

Sept. 1, 2016 -- Water/Sewer Committee approves test connection

Sept. 8, 2016 -- Strand, PSC, Engeset and DNR phone conversation determines temporary connection could be left in place after test pumping for emergency purposes if the HWU well were to fail. There is indication the well could fail.

Sept. 9, 2016 -- PSC confirms resident assessments are legal if village takes over HWU.

Sept. 14, 2016 -- Village attorney confirms assessments to resident are legal.

Sept. 23, 2016 -- Calvin Omtvedt files a formal complaint with the PSC.

Sept. 27, 2016 -- Water/Sewer Committee meeting attended by about 30 residents wanting to be heard