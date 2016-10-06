A watery nightmare frustrates Dar-Ray residents

Dar-Ray addition resident Mike Gutting changes his water filter weekly because it looks like this, he told officials gathered at a Sept. 27 Ellsworth Village Water & Sewer Committee meeting. (Photo courtesy of Calvin Omtvedt)

ELLSWORTH -- Residents in Ellsworth’s Dar-Ray addition and Golf Course Lane just want to be able to flush a toilet, take a shower, do laundry, water their lawns, wash their cars and not worry that their children are drinking orange sludge water.

These are some of the residents’ worries detailed at the Sept. 27 Water & Sewer Committee meeting.

Myrna Larrabee ran a beauty shop out of her 1303 Debra St. home for decades until she allegedly had to shut it down due to the lack of water pressure. Her shop also didn’t pass licensing requirements due to the water issues, she said.

Her kids growing up couldn’t take showers. Flushing toilets is not a luxury afforded them. Many days there is no water in the house at all and orange mud comes out of the faucets. Making coffee is impossible unless they want a cup full of “sludge and crap,” she said. She said she’s not worried for herself; she’s worried for the people with young children.

“What about all the kids drinking this water? I want these people to have clear water. Who do I go to?” she asked village board members, the public works director and consulting engineer Jon Strand.

When Larrabee talked about the discolored water, Strand said comprehensive testing of the Huppert Utilities water quality hasn’t been done yet, but that natural iron (most likely accounting for the water discoloration) will not make anyone ill, though he called it “aesthetically” unpleasing.

“You come to my house and drink it, will you?” Larrabee asked him. He declined.

Debra Street resident Rebecca Bull said the closing on their home in 2011 was rescheduled multiple times due to water testing issues.

“Huppert Utility had to prove that the water was safe and could effectively suffice a family of four in the month of July,” Bull said in an email. “This was finally ‘proven’ and we moved in. Our water pressure has not been up to par since the move.”

She spends hours at the laundromat washing clothes because it takes one to two hours for the washing machine to fill. When the laundry is in use, washing hands or filling up a pot of water for cooking is impossible, she said. There is not enough water pressure to run a sprinkler in the yard.

“We have had Ray out to our house four times since we have moved in to blow out our lines,” Bull said. “After being blown out, pressure does go up to a degree but within a couple months it is severely low again. We have fought every time for Ray to back up his utility and blow out our lines. The last time he provided this service was a couple weeks ago. It took 45 minutes to fill up Ray's 40 gallon tank. Can you imagine?”

What scares Bull more is the validity of water samples Huppert (who is a certified water operator) turns into the state.

“Ray is supposed to provide us with results of the well’s water testing yearly,” Bull said. “Ray told my husband years ago, he would ask for sample from different houses around the neighborhood.”

Bull alleges Huppert told them he did this until he got a failed result contaminated with bacteria.

“He said since then he has not tested random houses,” Bull said. “This makes me nervous because how long has it been since our water has truly been tested? Where is he getting these samples? Is he getting him from his own private well? Are we at risk?”

Strand advised Bull to take her water quality concerns to the Department of Natural Resources.

The Bulls pay on average $250-$300 per quarter for their water, and roughly the same per quarter for village sewer, she said.

Quarterly service charges for HWU range from $54.75 for a ⅝-inch meter to $96 for a 2-inch meter. All water used each quarter has a volume charge of $3.14 per 100 cubic feet.

The village water rates are $16.50 for a ⅝-inch meter to $57 for a 2-inch. Volume charges run $1.70 per 100 cubic feet (for the first 8,000 cubic feet used each quarter), $1.42 per 100 cubic feet (for the next 24,000 cubic feet used each quarter), to 92 cents per 100 cubic feet (over 32,000 cubic feet used each quarter).

Resident Cory Johnson, who has lived in the development for 10 years, was home one afternoon in 2008 doing dishes when Huppert’s compressor malfunctioned and mud was blown through the lines into his house, filling water-based floor heaters, toilets and a brand new water heater.

Another homeowner, Mike Gutting, has to change his water filter every week, as it fills up with sludge. His home is located 75 feet from the well house. He would like to put in a private well, but village ordinances don’t allow it.

“There are many more stories to be able to recall,” Bull said.

Spokesperson for the development Calvin Omtvedt said the stories vary from house to house; some are worse than others.

“It breaks my heart and it makes me mad to see decades of documented issues and never having a solution that is able to materialize because the only proposal that ever comes even close to getting documented is one that is solely bared on the backs of the people sitting in this room today,” he told the Sept. 27 gathering (see full meeting story here).

Larrabee thanked the committee for listening, but not until after she had admonished them for not hearing residents out at the Sept. 12 village board meeting.

“I’ve had enough of you guys, you’ve had enough of me,” she said.

Though a Water & Sewer Committee update was on that meeting’s agenda, residents didn’t make comments on the topic until the window had passed and the board was convening into closed session. Larrabee demanded an apology for the perceived slight.