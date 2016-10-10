County’s F&P tackles potential budget deficit

ELLSWORTH -- During a Sept. 28 special meeting, the Pierce County Finance and Personnel Committee learned the county’s 2017 budget was faced with a possible deficit of $416,964. The meeting included looking intensely at various department budget requests to get that number as close to zero as possible.

The total recommended budget at the start of the meeting was $18,013,433, about a 3.7 percent increase from the 2016 adopted budget. By the end of the meeting, the committee was able to get that number down to $17,596,469, the intended goal.

"It's obvious to me that we can't come in with a balanced budget and fill all these positions," said Chairperson Jeff Holst looking at 10 requests for additional personnel in various departments.

The requests were from the clerk of courts, human services, information services, maintenance, medical examiner, public health and sheriff’s office departments. Not every position was new, with several including weekly hour increases.

Four of the requested positions were able to move forward in the budget. Approved were:

An increase in hours from 35 to 40 per week for the clerk of courts deputy/county clerk position with a $29,492 cost and 100 percent county allocation (funds come from the county)

The addition of a human services social worker at 40 hours a week costing the county $20,271 at a 25 percent county allocation (total cost $81,084)

An increase from 24 to 30 hours for the medical examiner at $16,341 and 100 percent county allocation

And the increase from 23 hours a week to 40 for the jail nurse in the public health department for a cost of $24,343 in 2016 and $29,920 in 2018 at 100 percent county allocation

The positions denied were a social worker in human services, a social worker for Comprehensive Community Services children, a social worker for CCS adults, a network administrator for information services, a janitor for maintenance and a deputy at the sheriff’s department.

Contracting out the positions was considered by the committee. The appeal of that option was saving on health insurance costs.

The total of denied positions would have been $282,792 according to calculations made at the meeting.

Additional cuts were made by looking at various other areas of the budget including janitorial supplies, denying the addition of a part time extension agricultural educator agent, the purchase of a new copier, a phone system for reproductive health among others things.

The remainder of about $25,172 will be covered by sales tax.

"I think as years go by, these budgets are going to get harder and harder and harder....The easy days are behind us," said Committee Member and County Board Chairperson Jeff Holst.

Numbers at the end of the meeting came to

County operating levy: $15,527,022

Debt service: $1,429,453

County library: $439,994

County aid bridges: $200,000

Total: $17,596,469

The final 2017 tax levy and budget will be approved on Oct. 25, 2016.

The resolution to increase county library funding from 70 percent to 75 percent through Act 150 was approved and will move on to County Board.

The amount for the 2017 budget will be $439,994. Funds reflecting the 2017 increase will not be seen until March 2018.

If no action is taken, the amount will return to the minimum required 70 percent. Pierce County Library Directors initially requested an increase to 85 percent in 2017 and 100 percent in 2018.