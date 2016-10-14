Pierce County jail construction on schedule

Construction on the site officially began in April and is scheduled to be completed in May 2017. The moving of inmates then is set for summer 2017. In 2018, it is expected that the 80-bed facility will be fully online.

"We have had nothing that has delayed the schedule," said Jo Ann Miller, administrative coordinator for Pierce County.

Rainfall earlier in the year also did not affect the schedule, according to Miller.

Weather overall has not been a source of delays, and Miller doesn't expect this to change over the winter.

"Consideration for the weather has been built into the schedule," she said, noting that snow won't be an issue once the building is closed in.

According to Miller, the project is also currently on budget with no major construction hiccups or unexpected expenditures. She says that she expects the project to total between $18.5 and $18.9 million with the former being the target.

"2017 is a transition year," said Miller in regards to the jail’s construction timeline.

Prisoners will still be at the jail until summer next year. Anticipating this, the changeover time has been built into the 2017 budget.

One of the the big concerns and consequently big expenses is staff, though Miller says that the projected staffing level will be consistent.

"We're not looking at any significant increases in staff at all," said Miller.

She added that the initial projection of a tax increase not occurring until 2018 is still in place.

As far as what has been built, Miller says that observers can see walls and some roofing as they pass by on Highway 65 near Shopko.

"You have a level of construction that looks like real buildings," said Miller, who also said that one can also see where the sheriff’s department will be.

She also said that "within a couple of months the building should be completely enclosed."

When this happens, Miller said construction on the inside can begin.

In the spring, final grading, the building of the parking lots and landscaping will occur.

To see weekly updates in pictures of the project head to http://www.co.pierce.wi.us/Jail%20Project/Jail_Project_Main_Index.html. There you can also find drone flyover videos, a timelapse video, reports and other project information.