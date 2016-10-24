According to an Oct. 11 letter from the Wisconsin Ethics Commission to Sarah Yacoub, the panel did not find reasonable suspicion that a violation occurred. Yacoub, the Democratic candidate for DA, filed the complaint last month against St. Croix County DA Eric Johnson, alleging a host of violations, including illegal campaigning for her Republican challenger, Michael Nieskes, occurred in the office.

The ethics commission reviewed the complaint at an Oct. 10 meeting and “adopted a motion to dismiss the complaint for lack of reasonable suspicion that the law has been violated,” the letter states.

Johnson said he’s “glad, but not surprised” by the decision.

“The claim was without merit,” he said. “It’s good to move on.”

Yacoub said the complaint, which also alleged Johnson unlawfully used his position to influence the election, was filed in good faith.

“The panel that was tasked with deciding whether to move forward with a formal investigation is comprised of half Democrats and half Republicans and needed a majority vote to move forward,” she said. “I disagree with, but respect, their decision.”

The complaint did not reach the minimum threshold to move forward, Johnson noted.

“The standard for the commission was reasonable suspicion, which is a fairly easy standard to meet, and one of the lowest standards in the system,” he said. “And the claim did not even rise to that level.”

Johnson said he filed a written response to the complaint as part of the panel’s inquiry. The complaint included allegations that Katie Thurmes, a law clerk for Johnson, was using office hours to campaign for Nieskes, who works as St. Croix County’s deputy DA.

Johnson said Thurmes was off on the day that the alleged violation occurred.

“We had her marked down for vacation,” he said.

Yacoub said her goal was “just for the perceived illegal and unethical campaigning to stop.”

“Hopefully shining light on the situation results in just that — separate and apart from any formal investigations,” she said.