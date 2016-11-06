The purpose of the open house is to discuss the upcoming reconstruction of North 4th Street, which is tentatively scheduled for 2017.

City staff and a representative from the engineering company Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. will have stations set up with various preliminary design concepts to view and discuss.

Since decisions about the design of this project have not yet been made, this open house is an opportunity for residents to provide input, ask questions, and offer suggestions that may be incorporated into the design of the project.

As this is an open house, residents are welcome to come and leave at any time during the event.

If you are unable to attend the open house but want to learn more, information will be uploaded when available on the “Street and Utility Projects” tab on the city’s website, www.newrichmondwi.gov.

You can also call Jeremiah Wendt, the city’s director of public works, at 715-246-4268 or email jwendt@newrichmondwi.gov.