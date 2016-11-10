New Richmond: City council sends budget forward

Though the levy will increase, City Administrator Mike Darrow told the council and mayor that it will result in a decrease in property taxes. If approved next month, the owner of a home valued at $100,000 will see a reduction of $7.58 in property taxes. The reason for the drop in property taxes is a direct result from a 4 percent increase in property values in the city.

“Because of the final assessment for 2016 at 4 percent increase the impact of the 3.53 percent in the levy will reflect a reduction in taxes ... “ Darrow said.

“We’re proud … in making sure, based on the council and the mayor’s feelings on being fiscally responsible with the taxpayers’ money … you’re not seeing a lot of movement … if the council does approve the budget with the levy at 3.53 percent, the homeowner will see a reduction in taxes …”

As confirmed by Darrow, it appears that the tax burden from the New Richmond School District and WITC have also decreased for the coming year … facts that are also due to have a positive impact on the taxpayer. It is not known yet what the county tax will be set at, but those numbers should be available within the next week or so.

After the review of the budget Monday night, the council approved the publishing of the document in the newspaper, announced it will hold a budget hearing and has targeted Dec. 5 for approval of the full budget.

Fee increases

Before addressing the police department fees as proposed Monday night, Alderman Ron Volkert raised his objection to a statement made by Municipal Clerk of Court Jackie Butler at the council’s last work session.

“Sometimes I feel that fees are high enough now. People are struggling and how high are they going to get …?” he asked. “I don’t know if it’s necessary that we raise them up from where they are right now.”

He continued: “Another thing that really bothers me is the city has taken a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of money — and we’ve invested in that and tried to get businesses to come into the community, trying to get people to move into the community, trying to get retail into the community — and what really bothers me is at that [last work] session our municipal court clerk said that, and I quote, ‘slap them extra hard and hope they move to Hammond.’ I don’t like that. I don’t think that’s a good thing to say. It came from the municipal court clerk at an open city council meeting. There are a lot of nice people in Hammond and this bothers me. I don’t know if this is the mindset of the court. How can they come up with a fair and impartial decision …?”

Alderman Scottie Ard interrupted Volkert at that point and said that his discussion was taking the council away from the agenda item and that if Volkert had problems with the court clerk that he should take that up with human resources.

“I don’t see that what they are proposing here is out of line,” Ard said.

She went on to say that the city is too far under comparable cities as far as other area cities’ fines.

Ard also described New Richmond as a “skate town — a place where people can break the law and “skate” away with lower fines.

Police Chief Craig Yehlik also confirmed the notion that the lower fines in New Richmond allow some to get off easy when it comes to fines.

“Most of the fines are going up around that $15 to $20 range. If a municipal court ticket for retail theft is around that $150 here and it’s $275 in Hudson, it’s worth the drive [for those coming to town to steal],” Yehlik said. “Talking to the manager here down at Walmart a couple of years ago, their average shrinkage in loss from their electronics department was around $11,000 a month. When we start talking those kinds of numbers from retail businesses here and we’re trying to bring people in … it seems to me that ... if we’re still seeing a lot of retail theft and our retail theft citation is $152 — is that enough? The goal of the police department and the municipal court is to get that voluntary compliance.”

The discussion could have lasted much longer, but Alderman Mike Montello offered a motion to approve the court fines as proposed and then went on to call the question to quell the discussion.

In the first vote that approved the call for the question and the end of discussion was on a 4-2 vote, with Volkert and Jim Jackson voting no.

When the vote to approve the increase in some fines was taken, that was also approved with Volkert and Jackson voting no.

The increases approved will include a $5 per year fee increase for alarm permits from $10 to $15 with no increase in false alarm fees. In addition, there will be an increase in the general parking citation fine amount from $10 per violation to $20 per violation and an increase in the time to pay from five days to 10 days.