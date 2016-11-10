Proposed wedding venue plans hit a wall

Rita Strauss and Matt LaFond bought the former Eldon Klecker farm off 430th Avenue two years ago. Their original plan had been to convert the century-plus old barn into a wedding venue, but learned they’d have to rebuild the whole barn in order to host up to 300 guests.

Plan B is to build a 64-by-84-foot pole building-style pavilion on their property, keeping the materials looking “as natural as possible” in order to blend in with surroundings, Strauss said. She envisions something similar to Vino in the Valley’s open air feel. The pavilion would be connected by a walkway to an approximate 182-space grass parking area, according to a site plan approximation.

Strauss, who lived on a fifth generation farm near Bellechester and Goodhue, Minn., before moving to El Paso by way of Red Wing, said she boarded her horse for years near El Paso before moving to the rural town.

Their property is zoned Primary Agriculture; the conditional use permit application is filed under the category “Retreat Centers.” El Paso Ridge is the name proposed for the venue.

Plans submitted to town clerk Melanie Schoepp detail renting out the pavilion May through October on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays. Satellite toilets, a wash station, power, electric and security would be provided, while groups would work with outside vendors to procure tables and chairs, caterers, insurance for events, music, cakes and decorations. Music would have to be shut down my midnight.

If all goes as hoped, Strauss’ and LaFond’s wedding would be the first one held at El Paso Ridge.

She realizes some residents might not share her enthusiasm, but she wants to stress the positives of their dream.

“Change is hard for anyone,” Strauss said.

Strauss presented her conditional use permit application to the El Paso Planning Commission Tuesday, Nov. 1, who voted 4-to-1 to deny recommending the CUP to the town board.

Town board chair Ron Kannel, who also serves on the planning commission, said before he’d approve a recommendation, he needs a more complete plan.

“There’s a lot of (sic) off people,” Kannel said about the proposed venue. “A lot of people are arguing against the traffic (it could bring to the area).”

Kannel said the proposed site is located on a “knob.” He’d like to see a detailed plan providing handicapped accessibility, lighting and parking particulars, especially what would happen to the grass parking area if heavy rain fell.

“I’m just here to administer the interest in public safety,” Kannel said. “To be an efficient business manager, you must give the complete plan.”

Kannel also brought up the headache Vino in the Valley (located at W3826 450th Ave.) traffic has allegedly caused township residents this season with the 400th Street bridge washed out in heavy rainstorms in July. That bridge was a main point of access to Vino from Highway 10 in the town of Salem and remains closed, Kannel said. Residents are worried about that too, he added.

An option he laid out is Strauss coming to the Nov. 14 town board meeting and going through the plan with members to iron out the kinks and to hammer out details.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. with a public hearing about Vino in the Valley’s conditional use permit, followed by the regular meeting, Kannel said.

Conditional use permit applications are submitted first to a town’s planning commission, which then votes to deny or recommend the CUP to the town board. The town board then votes to recommend or deny the CUP to the Pierce County Land Management Committee, who makes the final decision in the three-tiered process.