Currently, traffic approaching Highway 35 from the Highway 64 eastbound ramp or from Highway C see green signals simultaneously. Left turns failing to yield to oncoming traffic has resulted in crashes at this intersection. In order to increase safety, traffic signals at this intersection will soon include split phasing in which each side will have an exclusive green turn signal while the opposing side is stopped with a red signal.

All project-related questions may be directed to Greg Helgeson, traffic safety engineer, at 715-836-2980.