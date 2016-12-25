“They took the ball and ran with it. They weren’t shy at all about sharing their opinions,” said Bezek.

Board members Patty Schachtner and Nancy Dressel attended the most recent session and were impressed with the sincerity and diversity of community voices represented in the session.

“The community’s expectations are just as high as ours. They are just as concerned as we are,” said Schachtner.

Bezek applauded the dedication of all of the participants recognizing that it required a number of long sessions to find solutions that everyone could support.

The superintendent went on to introduce board members to seven core values developed as a result of the listening sessions.

4 We believe each and every person is capable of success.

4 We believe in empowering all learners.

4 We believe each and every person is accepted and valued.

4 We believe involved communities foster strong schools.

4 We believe life-long learning is essential for personal growth.

4 Change is our opportunity for growth.

4 We believe in cultivating leaders.

“Those are the seven pillars that we are standing on. Next we’ll develop strategies and the strategic objectives to support those and the mission statement,” explained Bezek.

Bezek’s office is currently collating the data collected at the recently-concluded listening sessions. He intends to review the results with board members in the coming month as they continue to develop the next strategic plan for the district.

Bezek’s next goal is to create a single statement combining both the mission and vision for the district.

“We talk about the bridge. It can be a curse or a blessing to us depending on how, not only the school district acts, but how the township and village and chamber all work together on utilizing that opportunity,” said Bezek.

Director of Pupil Services Shannon Donnelly informed board members that all three buildings and the Learning Center recently completed the next phase in the district’s A.L.I.C.E emergency management training which focused on the “L” or lockdown and barricading techniques.

Donnelly noted that the exercises were publicized well ahead of time and tailored specifically to the grade levels in each building.

“We took, what I believe to be, great care in making sure that parents had communication ahead of time so that they had an opportunity to talk with their child regarding what was going to be happening in their classrooms. Kids knew that on this day, at this time, this is what we were going to practice and the “why” behind it. The other important thing was to ensure that when we were doing these drills, now that we are involving kids, that they remained age appropriate. So, for example, our elementary drills looked and sounded very different from our high school drills,” said Donnelly.

Donnelly said feedback from staff and parents was very positive especially from parents with regard to the chance to talk with their kids, answer questions and prepare them ahead of the exercise.

The next phase of the training will focus on countering and reunification exercises once the weather warms up.

Other business

The board approved the resignation of Executive Assistant Rochelle Lindquist and her hiring as the high school office secretary. The executive assistant position remains open at this time.

Following a closed session, Superintendent Bezek was unable to provide any information regarding an employee matter pending investigation by the district’s legal counsel. He expected the matter to be further resolved by the board’s next work session scheduled for Jan. 9 starting at 6 p.m.