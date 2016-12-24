New laptop software will save time for police

The board approved an initiative to install nine laptops with new software that will allow police officers to do their reports in their car, so they won’t have to go back to the office to finish them.

Prescott City Administrator Jayne Brand said the software, provided by Computer Information Systems Inc., will cost $16,200 total but gives officers flexibility in the field.

“Right now when they go out with their laptops, if they’re looking for information or a license plate, they can search it and write tickets off of it, but they couldn’t do their reports,” Brand said. “If they have to take someone to jail and they have to wait for them to be processed in, they can grab their laptop and write their report. It’ll save them time rather than just sitting there.”

Along with writing the reports in their squad cars, officers will also have the option of printing from their car to the police station.

The council approved a cost of living increase of 1.9 percent to Paul’s Industrial Garage effective Jan. 1, 2017. This will increase the prices of 35-gallon garbage receptacles from $8.89 to $9.06, 65-gallon from $10.45 to $10.65, 95-gallon from $14.21 to $14.48 and recycling receptacles from $2.98 to $3.04.

Brand said in previous years the board has questioned the raises in cost of living expenses, but at 1.9 percent, they felt that it didn’t “feel it would be a huge increase.”

The council also made an agreement Dec. 8 to continue its membership with Essex Capital in their Community Venture Network for economic development.

Brand said they were able to split the membership cost of $4,000 between themselves and River Falls with each paying $2,000. The membership has been beneficial in getting “good economic leads,” according to Brand.

The council approved soil boring by Chosen Valley Testing Inc. for the proposed Diversified Manufacturing site in the Eagle Ridge Business Park.

The company will test the soil to see how much rock is currently there to determine the cost of grading if necessary.

Susan Oney and Jennifer Hanson were appointed to the Library Board.