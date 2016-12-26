Citizen journalist requests traffic study

Talford has a tumultuous relationship at best with the Elmwood Village Board, and discussion on the requested traffic study at the November meeting was no exception.

Talford said his contact with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the village has not applied for a traffic study, nor provided information that would warrant one.

Elmwood village clerk Amy Wayne said Talford’s request is another case of confusion. She is tired of accusations of wrongdoing.

Wayne said Elmwood Chief Officer Michael Schaffer also talked to someone at the DOT about a potential traffic study, though not the same person with which Talford spoke. The preliminary numbers such as accidents and traffic incidents on 72 at those locations do not warrant a study, Wayne said they were told.

Talford said he proposed installing digital radar signs near the village limits and researched grants for funding. He claims the village knocked down his proposal citing lack of funds. He also claims village officials told him they were researching options, but changed their tune when he said he asked a DOT representative himself about a study.

“This is disrespectful to every citizen that has concerns and is an intentional misleading of information to the public and reporters that were present,” Talford wrote in a letter to the editor. “This is exactly why citizens need to be more involved with their boards to know the facts of what is actually being done.”

Wayne is firm that Schaffer inquired about a study, but the state decided against it. Highway 72 is a state highway, so the village cannot just install digital radar signs or even step-down speed limit signs, Wayne said they learned.

Talford said he plans to run for Pierce County Board in 2018 with public safety as his platform.