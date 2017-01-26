HHS student visits DC for inauguration

As a 4-H member for the last eight years, Lentz had the opportunity to apply to be one of 500 youth from all over the country to attend the event through a program by the national 4-H center in Maryland.

He got a spot after an interview and lottery process and attended as one of the 31 representatives from Wisconsin.

"We were the third biggest delegation," he said.

Lentz said the trip was a worthwhile experience, one he would absolutely take again.

"It was cool to see the peaceful transfer of power," he said. "It was a cool experience."

The trip was about more than just the inauguration though. The 4-H members ran a full mock election, with caucuses and primaries, campaigning and an elected president at the end.

The group also participated in workshops with others from around the country about the different roles of government and how the media and citizens play a part. They talked about the issues facing the country and its states, as well as the issues facing 4-H.

"Just meeting all the people from across the country and hearing so many other opinions was awesome," Lentz said.

Lentz also got to tour the capital city, seeing the major memorials. This was his favorite part.

"You've seen like on TV and in pictures but it's not the same as being there in person and standing where MLK stood when he gave his speech," he said.

Overall, Lentz said the experience showed him that every citizen is important and that everyone needs to take on the responsibility of citizenship.

"You have a say in what happens. If you don't vote you can't complain about things not going right," he said. "You need to have a voice and you're going to be heard."