Landgraf is new VSO for St. Croix County

He will work out of the county veterans service office (VSO) in New Richmond.

Landgraf previously worked as an assistant to Scott Bachowski out of the VSO in Barron County.

Landgraf has five years experience working out of the Barron office.

He was born in Oconomowoc and raised in Sullivan in Jefferson County. He served with the U.S. Marine Corps from 2001-05 and was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq.

In addition, Landgraf worked in the Winnebago County VSO from June 2011 to May 2013.

He graduated in May 2010 from UW-Stout with an undergraduate degree in service management and is working on a master's degree in public administration with an estimated graduation date of 2019.

He is a member of the Northwest CVSO Training Committee tasked to provide instrumental training and scheduling speakers for Northwest CVSOA.

Landgraf is a Notary Public, and holder of claim certification accreditation with WDVA, VFW, MOPH, American Legion, DAV and NACVSO.

He has extensive volunteer experience as a District 12 American Legion CVSO representative; Northwest District Coordinator for Team Rubicon; and as a Milltown volunteer firefighter.

In St. Croix County, Landgraf will work with an estimated population of more than 6,000 veterans.

Landgraf now lives in Polk County.