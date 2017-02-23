County denies proposed Oak Grove shooting range

A crowd gathered, some in support and some against, a proposed Prescott Sportsman’s Club shooting range in the town of Oak Grove. Ultimately, the committee denied the PSC’s request for the shooting range’s conditional use permit, which makes the project dead in the water.

In a three-tiered application process, the Oak Grove Town Board voted Nov. 21 to unanimously deny recommending the shooting range’s conditional use permit to the Land Management Committee. This came after two emotionally charged Oak Grove Planning Commission meetings circled the topic. That body voted to deny the recommendation of the permit to the Town Board Nov. 10.

Oak Grove residents shared concerns about possible lead contamination from discarded shotgun shells, noise complaints and an increase in traffic on their roads.

A number of residents in support of the shooting range and its use by the Prescott middle and high school trap teams, said the experience of being on a trap team would be a huge benefit for kids and noise would be minimal for residents, even going so far as to say residents would get used to the shotguns firing.

The proposed shooting range is on 40 acres the Prescott Sportsman’s Club bought from the City of Prescott in 2015.

The property is located at SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 6, R19W, Oak Grove.

The Prescott City Council approved the sale of 40 acres adjacent to the Prescott compost site for a total of $154,000 in June 2015. The sale was final in August 2015.

Currently, Prescott trap team members drive to the Hudson Rod, Gun and Archery Club (285 Krattley Lane) to practice and compete.

The shooting range, had it been approved, would have primarily been used by the trap team, PSC members said. The trap team has grown to include about 60 middle schoolers and 30 high schoolers, according to Prescott School District trap shooting coach Christopher Patraw, since beginning just a few years ago.

Committee member and County Board chair Jeff Holst said he believes the kids should be able to participate in a trap team, but said there are “serious concerns of lead migration” and believed the noise “would be tolerable.”

Holst said a strong reason why he didn’t support the shooting range was the lack of detail in the supporters’ presentation.

“I cannot support this at this time,” Holst said. “This is about as poor of a presentation on a berm that I’ve ever seen … I have to stand with the town of Oak Grove on this case, and I don’t always do that.”

Fellow committee member Jon Aubart spoke of concerns about students driving to Hudson from Prescott and said his family went through the same process with his sons who were in hockey. Aubart called it “worthwhile” and that participating in extracurricular activities have a “cost too.”

Aubart continued by saying the noise “could be an issue” and is concerned what the effects of the lead going into water could do to residents and livestock.

“I encourage the trap team, but I just don’t know if this is the place where it needs to be,” Aubart said.

Jeff Nass, executive director of Wisconsin Firearm Owners, Ranges, Clubs and Educators, the National Rifle Association's state chapter, is serving as a range consultant to the PSC. Nass said the public comments were a mix of exaggeration and justified remarks.

“Some were legitimate, some were blown out of proportion,” Nass said.

Patraw said he didn’t know what the next course of action would be for the trap team. Patraw said the land will still be used for the PSC clubhouse and the trap team will continue to travel to Hudson until a more permanent location is found.