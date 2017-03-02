Red Wing Human Rights Commission brought CEDAW before council for a vote Feb. 27. The resolution was first explained at the January council workshop.

Being a UN declaration, CEDAW must be ratified by the U.S. Senate to take effect here. CEDAW's proponents want as many cities to pass resolutions of support as possible in an effort to compel a senator to lead the ratification effort in Washington, D.C.

Ellen Kennedy, executive director of the nonprofit organization A World Without Genocide, has been leading efforts throughout Minnesota to encourage cities to pass resolutions in support of CEDAW. Kennedy cited violence against women, income inequality and sex-trafficking as reasons to support CEDAW.

"Ratifying CEDAW empowers organizations that work to reduce violence against women," Kennedy said at the January workshop. Kennedy also stressed that CEDAW is neutral on abortion, and that several nations that have outlawed abortion, including Ireland, have ratified CEDAW.

Before Monday's meeting began, the council chamber was nearly full capacity. While several attendees were present for other council business, it quickly became clear that the vast majority were there to discuss CEDAW.

Kay Humphries, president of the Red Wing chapter of the American Association of University Women, was the first resident to speak in support of the resolution.

"This is about protecting women and girls," she said. "If passed, it shows your commitment to women and girls by affording them equal academic, economic and business opportunities in Red Wing."

Anne Wildenborg was the last to speak in support. "Women all over the world need to be treated equally. I'm pro-life, and I'm very glad this resolution is here, and I ask for your support," she concluded.

Support for CEDAW was not universal, however.

Resident Chris Nelson opposed the resolution.

"It has good intentions but is inappropriate for Red Wing," he said. "Women's rights is an important topic, but there is a better way to accomplish this. I view this resolution as political." Nelson closed with two questions. "Are we going to let the United Nations run the show? Will there be more resolutions like this down the road?"

Once public discussion closed, Council member Evan Brown addressed Nelson's concerns. "The many nations who have ratified this convention have kept their own constitutions and autonomy. This is a statement of belief and priorities. It's a statement to our federal government on something we believe. That's a message worth sending," Brown said.

CEDAW supporters applauded.

Council member Dean Hove said he spent considerable time researching the issue and had weighed information on both sides. He said after many conversations with residents — and his wife — he would be supporting the resolution.

Council member Dan Munson expressed some concerns. "This is a local effort to push the federal government to make a decision. That's a big task. It's difficult. Does this set a precedent for the council and city for similar resolutions?"

Brown didn't think so. "Cities across the nation and the state take positions to drive conversations and policy at the federal level. I think we have a duty to stand up for things we believe in," he said.

After receiving many comments and letters opposing the resolution, Council President Kim Beise said he could not support the resolution. "I've talked to in excess of 100 people," he said. "Considering the number of people I have talked to, including my wife and daughters, I will not be supporting this resolution."

Beise noted that he would would support the resolution if it were detached from CEDAW and the United Nations. "Some of the background information on CEDAW concerned my wife and daughters, and concerned me as well," he said.

Ultimately council voted 5-1 in favor of the resolution, with Beise casting the sole dissenting vote. After the roll call vote, many in attendance stood and applauded.