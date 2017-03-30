County staff will start the meeting by providing a short presentation and answer questions before public comments are heard.

The plan was developed to serve as a guide for the further development of bicycle and pedestrian facilities in St. Croix County and as a strategy to enhance opportunities for bicycling and walking across the county for a wide variety of people — from school children to casual adult bicyclists to avid road cyclists.

The plan identifies a primary bike and pedestrian network to safely and efficiently serve bicyclists and pedestrians in St. Croix County. The plan also includes a variety of recommendations for new and enhanced bikeway and trail facilities within the network that will provide a higher level of service than existing bikeway infrastructure in the county.

The intent of this multijurisdictional plan is to give local units of government, maintenance authorities, and the county as a whole, a comprehensive map of potential bikeways and trails as well as tools and recommendations to consider when planning and setting policy.

A far-reaching stakeholder and public engagement process was employed to gain input from hundreds of people from across the county — including elected officials, agency staff, advocates and the general public — in shaping the future for biking and walking.

Copies of the planning document are available at the Community Development Department, Government Center in Hudson and the Highway Department in Hammond.

The documents may also be viewed or downloaded from the St. Croix County website at www.sccwi.us/bikepedplan.

Oral and written comments will be accepted through the end of the hearing. Comments may be submitted prior to or at the hearing in person, by writing Brett Budrow, planning and land information administrator, at 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, WI 54016; calling 715-386-4678; faxing 715-386-4686; or emailing pz@co.saint-croix.wi.us.

In the case of cancellation of this hearing, a notice will be announced on WIXK and WEVR radio stations, or call the community development department at 715-386-4680 before 5 p.m.