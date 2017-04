Eckert Wrecking has broken into the east wall of the old New Richmond Middle School in the process of tearing down the building.

The destruction of the old New Richmond Middle School has now progressed into the original portion of the building.

Eckert Wrecking of Rhinelander has made its way into the original portion of the structure this week. The process appears to be made difficult by the number of cables strung between the floors of the building. The demolition is currently being approached from the east side, where the gym attached to the old school.