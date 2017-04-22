Water & Sewer votes on Huppert Water option

The two options presented were:

• Replace all of the 1.5-inch, 2-inch and 4-inch water mains and abandon the current well and tank. All the mains would be changed to 6-inch, with a net cost of $637,000.

• Replace all of the 1.5-inch, 2-inch, and some 4-inch mains, with the exception of the Golf Course Lane water main. These would be upgraded to 6-inch mains; the well would be abandoned, all totaling $473,450.

Members Michael Steele, Dick Hines and Curt Wandmacher voted to go with option 2, which was on the April 18 village organizational meeting agenda for further review.

Huppert customers suggested going with option 1 and replacing all the mains now, but wanted to know how much it would cost per household to have the upgrade costs spread across all village ratepayers.

Huppert Utility customers would pay a larger portion of the split if they were to split the costs among all ratepayers.

The current assessment to Huppert Utility customers is $9,662, equalling $640 per year over a 10-year span.

A meeting is set for 7 p.m. April 25 for the committee to review more information.