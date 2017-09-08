County to convert land to parking lot

The construction project stems from a need for more public parking in Ellsworth, especially near county offices.

Maintenance Supervisor Jerry Forss brought the idea to the Pierce County Board of Supervisors at its June 27 meeting, in which the County voted to have the Building Committee and Forss seek bids for the project. Pierce County Board Chair Jeff Holst said at that meeting that more parking for the Pierce County Fair would be an upside as well.

Aslakson's Services were the only company to bid; Forss said the County was hoping for more bidders. Forss said they put an advertisement in the Pierce County Herald and hand-delivered or mailed the invites to companies around the area.

Forss said he wasn't sure why there weren't more bidders for the project, but suspected weather may have played a factor.

The 90-stall parking lot will be open for anyone, not just Pierce County employees; Forss expects gravel will be laid this fall, with hopes for black topping the area in the spring.

At the July 25 Pierce County Board meeting, a resident expressed concerns over stormwater and excess water runoff as a result of the parking lot being built. Forss said the department looked into the issue and found there to be no issue.

The $265,354.50 bid will be taken out of the Building Outlay fund and will be fully covered by that. The bid will not cover the wiring for the parking lot lights, which will need to go out to bid at another time.

Forss said the construction should begin sometime in the middle of September.