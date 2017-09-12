Veteran joins Duffy's Hudson office

Lybert joined Rep. Sean Duffy's Hudson office as a veterans outreach specialist, a position made possible through the Wounded Warrior fellowship project.

As an outreach specialist, Lybert works with a wide variety of veterans' concerns, including casework and general outreach.The responsibilities fit well for Lybert who is studying for a bachelor's degree in vocational rehabilitation, and is planning to pursue a master's degree in social work to work with veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Getting the word out there to the vets of what we're here to help them with," he said is a main goal.

Lybert has experience with many facets of the military, something that is helpful as he works with veterans from many different backgrounds.

"You're getting them from all walks of life, all areas of the military," he said.

As a veteran, Lybert is in the unique position of being able to truly relate to those he helps.

"Being a vet, I know that we face a lot of issues and there's a lot more roadblacks we face than the average constituent," he said.

In addition to casework, Lybert has worked on the Veterans History Project. This Library of Congress project works to compile the stories of U.S. veterans from all around the nation. In his first month on the job, Lybert has spoken with five veterans for this project. Lybert said it's amazing to hear the stories, and it helps that the questions come from a veteran too. One of the interviews was with Larry Phillipson of Hammond, who was there to see the famous flag raised at Iwo Jima.

As he continues with the position, Lybert said he hopes he and others are able to work out issues in the system and help those who need it.

"Hopefully we can better the quality of life for the veterans in our area," he said.