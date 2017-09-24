Persistence for Prairie View

At the Aug. 14 Ellsworth School Board meeting, the board voted a third time to demolish Prairie View, despite a proposal by a group of investors who want to buy the school and repurpose it into Prairie View Senior Living.

The vote — in an attempt to roll back two previous votes in favor of the elementary school's demolition — failed 3-4. Susan Beck, Kurt Buckner, Katie Feuerhelm and Dana Glor voted against the motion.

While disappointed, that hasn't dimmed Bernard Schoeder's, Norm Baker's and Ken Peterson's resolve. The Bay City men and their group of investors have been canvassing the community for signatures of support, contacting school board members and presenting during public comment at school board meetings.

"We want this to stay positive," Baker said Thursday, Sept. 14. "This is not to be perceived as divisive. We want to work with the school board to come up with a good solution."

What exactly is their solution? A statement sent to the school board says: "We believe the property can have a new life as a 16-unit rental housing community for seniors in the 55+ age bracket."

Schoeder said the group spent about $4,500 of its own money on architectural feasibility plans. The presentation includes blueprints and outlines a proposed remodel, which rings in at $1 to $1.5 million. The investment group would pay for everything as a private business. No grants or government programs would be used.

The group feels the building is "perfectly placed to provide housing for seniors who wish to downsize to less square footage and no maintenance worries...but have a quiet, rural setting."

The single level building with low thresholds and a compact footprint makes it ideal for seniors, Schoeder said.

Proposed are one and two bedroom rental units, each with a walkout patio, indoor parking, a community room and raised garden beds.

"The feel and flavor of a school will be maintained to honor Prairie View School's longstanding importance to the citizens of Ellsworth School District and especially to the southwest corner of Pierce County," the statement says.

The investors also want to consider keeping Panther Kids Club available in the building.

"At least 15 to 20 families use PKC there," Peterson said.

Another argument: the private property would generate between $15,000 and $20,000 in real estate taxes for Pierce County, Trenton Township and the school district, Schoeder said. The senior living group has received letters of support from Trenton Town Board, Pierce County Supervisor Bill Schroeder and the Isabelle Town Board.

School Board President Doug Peterson said a proposal may be on the table for use of the building, but "there has been no formal monetary offer made to the district for the PV property."

Ken Peterson offered a reason.

"We can't make a good offer until we're assured they'll sell it," he said. "Once costs are put together, then we can see if it's economically feasible."

Baker has requested the school board hold a special meeting to consider the proposal further.

"We want to get across that we are serious about this endeavor," Baker said. "We have the money. We want to employ local contractors. We want to do this for the community. The school has been a community center. Many groups will lose their meeting place."

In his presentation Sept. 14, Baker said: "This is viewed as a long term investment by us in the community, not some fly by night idea...We have no intention of letting this become an eyesore."

Ken Peterson offered a glimpse of another motivation, besides providing housing to seniors.

"The loss of the building is one more step in the loss of the identity of Hager City, Bay City," he said.

In a little over a week, more than 500 people signed a petition in support of Prairie View Senior Living, as of Sept. 14. Schoeder said that number grows daily.

Board reasoning

"The Board has taken action on three occasions to demolish the building with the primary reasons of not receiving any commitment of compensation for the property from the interested party and continued commitment to insure the building does not become burdensome to the surrounding residential community," Doug Peterson said in an email to the Herald. "Throughout the referendum process there was a resounding message given by district residents that there needed to be monies included in the referendum for possible demolition of the properties being vacated because of previously vacated educational facilities and how they are viewed in the public eye."

Those facilities being the former junior high on Chestnut Street and Sunnyside Elementary east of town. Both are now privately owned, and to many, considered "an eyesore" driving down property values.

"The 'eyesore' worry was definitely something we heard a number of times," School District Supt. Barry Cain said. "In the board discussions in February and March, this was discussed and expressed as a concern that the board wanted to be sure that the property did not decay and become a burden to the area."

However, never say never.

"While there is no current plan to reconsider the Boards' decision, the Board remains open to receiving more project-related information and public input and would reconsider if it becomes obvious that a different direction should be taken based on the interest of district residents," Doug Peterson said. "Should that reconsideration happen and a change occur, the property would be marketed and all offers would be evaluated for what would best represent the public's interests."

That is exactly what the three Bay City men want.

"If someone else has a good idea and will pay more (than us), take it," Baker said.