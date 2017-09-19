Pierce County Jail opens
1 / 6
2 / 6
3 / 6
4 / 6
5 / 6
6 / 6
Over 23 years in the making, the Pierce County Jail and Sheriff's Office is now open.
The new facility, located at 555 West Overlook Drive, moving from its longtime location at the Pierce County Courthouse, was open to tours from 3-8 p.m. on Sept. 19.
Before allowing residents to tour the state-of-the-art facility, Pierce County Board member Sgt. Jon Aubart gave a brief timeline of how the new facility came to be. Following Aubart was Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove, who mentioned after the speech she feels "wonderful" and "relieved" but also mentioned they "have a long road ahead."
The cost of the facility is around $18 million with construction beginning March 2016.