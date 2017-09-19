Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Pierce County Jail opens

    By Matthew Lambert on Sep 19, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.
    1 / 6
    Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove ceremoniously cuts the "ribbon" to open the new Pierce County Jail facility on Sept. 19. The new facility is located at 555 West Overlook Drive. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 6
    Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove gives a brief speech before allowing tours into the new Pierce County Jail facility on Sept. 19. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 6
    Pierce County Board member Jon Aubart gave a speech before opening the Pierce County Jail's new facility on Sept. 19. Aubart serves as Chair on the Law Enforcement Committee and is a sergeant in the River Falls Police Department. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 6
    It was a windy, but sunny day at the opening of the Pierce County Jail facility on Sept. 19. The new jail is located at 555 West Overlook Drive. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 6
    Many Pierce County residents were gathered for the opening of the Pierce County Jail's new facility on Sept. 19. The jail was open to tours from 3-8 p.m. at 555 West Overlook Drive in Ellsworth. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 6

    Over 23 years in the making, the Pierce County Jail and Sheriff's Office is now open.

    The new facility, located at 555 West Overlook Drive, moving from its longtime location at the Pierce County Courthouse, was open to tours from 3-8 p.m. on Sept. 19.

    Before allowing residents to tour the state-of-the-art facility, Pierce County Board member Sgt. Jon Aubart gave a brief timeline of how the new facility came to be. Following Aubart was Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove, who mentioned after the speech she feels "wonderful" and "relieved" but also mentioned they "have a long road ahead."

    The cost of the facility is around $18 million with construction beginning March 2016.

    Explore related topics:NewsgovernmentPierce County Sheriff's Departmentpierce countyellsworthPierce County CourthouseSheriff Nancy Hovewisconsin
    Matthew Lambert

    Matthew Lambert joined the Pierce County Herald and River Falls Journal in December 2016 covering government, school board, and writing features about the community. He is a graduate of Winona State University with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. 

    mlambert@rivertowns.net
    Advertisement
    randomness