PSC approves Huppert utility transfer to village hands

Transferring the Huppert utility to the village is expected to decrease the approximately 50 Huppert customers' water rates, some of the highest in the state, by 70 percent.

Meanwhile, rates of the 1,200 existing Ellsworth customers are not expected to increase.

The former Huppert customers would be assessed an estimated $11,000 each to fund the $723,000 projected cost to upgrade the water system to state standards, said Village President Gerald DeWolfe.

The Huppert utility dates to the 1960s when construction of the Dar-Ray residential subdivision began in what was the town of Ellsworth. The subdivision was eventually annexed into the village and problems with its water system subsequently reached the village hall.

"The complaints have been coming for some time. It was Ray Huppert's responsibility to take care of (the water system) but he gave it up. We acquired it because we had to," DeWolfe said.

The PSC allowed the RHU to function poorly over time, applying different rules to it than the PSC applied to the village, DeWolfe said.

The village and RHU filed for merger approved in November and DeWolfe had hoped to receive approval long before now.

"I've never seen a state agency react so slowly," said DeWolfe.

Replacing undersized water mains, which DeWolfe had hoped could begin this fall will now probably have to wait until spring as cold, wet weather and contractor availability could stall construction.

The project has yet to be bid, but that could be done by the end of the year, he said.

The estimated $11,000 individual assessment could be altered by the actual cost of the improvements and the terms of the loan the village obtains to fund the project.

"If it only costs $9,000 each we wouldn't assess them $11,000," DeWolfe said.

The assessment could be repaid over 20 years at an interest rate DeWolfe called

"minor."

Also, the cost of repaying the assessment could be offset by the decrease in water rates, DeWolfe said.

RHU customer quarterly water bills would decrease from $111.24 to about $33.19, according to the Ellsworth utility.

DeWolfe was not aware of any immediate RHU problems. The village has been selling the RHU water at wholesale prices. It now maintains pressure to the system after RHU's only well was taken off line. The pipe from the pump at the bottom of the well developed a hole that Huppert said he would not fix.

Former RHU customers will be responsible for any problems with the line connecting their residence to the village's water main, according to the Sept. 19 PSC order approving the acquisition.

DeWolfe anticipated the agreements to finalize the transfer of RHU's assets and customers to the village would be completed before the end of the year.

"I'm sure all the residents agree that this is necessary and are happy to get it behind them," DeWolfe said.

Acquiring a private water utility is an uncommon occurrence, has never previously happened in Ellsworth and DeWolfe said that he's "not looking forward to another."

Attempts to contact Huppert were unsuccessful.

A call to Director of Public Works Greg Engeset was not returned before deadline.