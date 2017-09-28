Hastings fire chief remains on leave; investigation complete

The investigation is now under review by City Administrator Melanie Mesko Lee, she said Tuesday, Sept. 26. Lee said that she cannot speak to when the review will be complete, but she does wish to come to a determination soon.

Schutt was placed on paid leave Aug. 30 and the city launched an investigation. John Townsend, assistant fire and EMS director, has carried out fire chief responsibilities during Schutt's absence.

Schutt has led the department since 2007. As fire chief, he earns $121,961 annually.

State law prohibits the public release of information about a complaint made against a government employee and details of the investigation unless there is final disposition of disciplinary action following the investigation. If there is no discipline, information about the complaint and investigation cannot be made public.