Prescott City Council updates Boat Launch ordinance

Prescott City Administrator Jayne Brand said they moved to change the ordinance because the Code Enforcer has been using tickets that refer to a previous ordinance book. Brand said the city needed to update the ticket book to match the current ordinance book.

The council waived the second and third readings og the ordinance; Brand said after meeting with code enforcers, no parking rules 2-4 a.m. at the Prescott boat launch weren't updated.

"A lot of times, people would be into the boat launch parking and they'd park all weekend," Brand said. "So we had nothing to offer people then."

Brand said the city doesn't allow such parking because area fishermen who want to utilize the area can't find any place to park.

The council also updated the ordinance to require anyone who uses the boat launch must buy a boat launch sticker at the site or a yearly one.

Other business

• The council approved the second pay request to Haas Sons in the amount of $310,496.69 for their work on Henry, Hampshire, and James streets.

• The council tabled a reading for an eighth pay request to Trane in the amount of $23,280.39 for their work at the city hall until employees have been trained on the new system.

• The council approved the request for an amplifier permit for 6-10 p.m. Sept. 30 for 487 Northern Lights Drive.

• The council approved the following operator's licenses:

• David Hassard

• Jolene Robinson

• Sierra Becker

• The council approved the leasing of farmland at the compost site to Gerald and Jeffrey Kosin for $10,800 a year.

• The council approved the first payment request to Johnson Construction for $40,000 for their work on the Fire Hall roof.

• The council approved an update of a new battery backup to the Police Department.

• The council held a consideration for Ken McNiff for the Police Commission.

• The council held a consideration for Jill Boros for Prescott Public Library Board.

• The council held a closed session about TIF projects. It was only an update on what's going on, no action was taken.