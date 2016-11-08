St. Croix County DA race: Nieskes out to early lead

Nieskes, of Hudson, led fellow Hudson resident Sarah Yacoub 62-38 percent with nearly 70 percent of precincts reporting.

The race will determine who will succeed Eric Johnson as St. Croix County’s DA -- a role he has held since 1989.

Nieskes, a 61-year-old veteran prosecutor who served as Racine County’s district attorney and a state judge before coming to St. Croix County, defeated two other Republicans -- public defender Donna Burger and Pierce County Assistant District Attorney Rory O’Sullivan -- on the way to the general election.

Nieskes, who serves as deputy DA under Johnson, campaigned as the veteran prosecutor behind 33 years of experience trying cases. He identified substance abuse as the chief problem in the county and outlined a multi-pronged plan to tackle cases stemming from those issues.

He said that, if elected, he would continue his role as a hands-on courtroom prosecutor and would push for savings in the office by moving toward a more paperless records system.

Yacoub, a 32-year-old defense attorney, advanced to the general election without a primary challenger. She built her campaign largely in resistance to the status quo in the DA’s office through an active Facebook presence, but also by outlining a multi-tiered approach to prosecution; she advocated additional courts for drug offenders, among other things.

A former prosecutor herself while living in Los Angeles, Yacoub also called for culling the ranks of assistant DAs in St. Croix County, saying a smaller staff could handle the caseload. She also called for a “pre-filing” diversion program for young offenders and veterans.

The race was not without controversy. That included a recent court hearing where Yacoub served as defense attorney in a case prosecuted by the St. Croix County DA’s office. During the hearing, Yacoub offered sharp criticism of prosecution methods by the DA’s office and claimed Nieskes was politicizing the case -- involving a man accused of possessing child porn -- in the public arena. St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman denied Yacoub’s motions seeking to move the case out of the county and to remove the DA’s office from prosecution.

Yacoub, who also unsuccessfully accused Johnson in an ethics complaint of allowing his staff to campaign on the job for Nieskes, took fire from critics after it was revealed she had been arrested in California and had been accused of prosecutorial misconduct by a California appeals court.