No voting results from Dakota County posted at midnight

As of around midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Minnesota Secretary of State's website showed no precincts reporting votes in Dakota County.

"We’re still working through our early voting and will post results soon," Dakota County Elections Manager Andy Lokken said in an e-mail to the Hastings Star Gazette at 11:59 p.m.

As of 7 a.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, there were 258,367 registered voters in Dakota County.