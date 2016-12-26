2017 Spring Election: Nomination paper due Jan. 3

Though the Fall General Election that highlighted much of the past year has come to a conclusion, those who will be seeking election to a variety of local and state seats will be gearing up for the April Spring Election that is right around the corner.

In fact, those who may be seeking a seat on local school, village, city or county boards may now take out nomination papers.

The cycle for completing and submitting papers for the Spring Election began Thursday, Dec. 1, when nomination papers became available for circulation.

For those who may be running for election in the spring, they have until Monday, Jan. 3, to return nomination papers with the required number of signatures.

Locally in the city of New Richmond, three incumbent aldermen’s seats will be up for election.

The incumbents whose seats are available this coming spring are Craig Kittel, District 1, Wards 1 and 2; Scottie Ard, District 2, Wards 3 and 4; and Jim Jackson, District 3, Wards 5 and 6.

To date, there have been no other potential candidates taking out papers for these three open seats.

In addition, according to City Clerk Tanya Batchelor, none of the incumbents have yet turned in nomination papers.

Other local boards and the incumbents whose seats are up for election in the spring are as follows:

Town of Richmond

Town chairman — Gary Knutson

Board supervisor — Dave Stephens

Board supervisor — James Peirson

Town of Cylon

Town chairman — Randall Zemke

Board supervisor — Dennis Erickson

Board supervisor — Kevin Derrick

Town clerk — Brenda Kaczmarski

Town treasurer — Jenny Arduser

Town of Erin Prairie

Town chairman — John Van Dyk

Board supervisor — Dennis Mitchell

Board supervisor — Mike Monteith

Clerk/treasurer — Jackie Mitchell

Town of Star Prairie

Town chairman — Scott Counter

Board supervisor — Steve Lewis

Board supervisor — Tom Heintz

Town of Stanton

Town chairman — Richard Hesselink

Board supervisor — Gerald Croes

Board supervisor — Steven Hoogheem

Town of Somerset

Town chairman — Ed Schachtner

Board supervisor — Douglas Plourde

Board supervisor — Larry Rauch

Village of Deer Park

Village president — Randy T. Olson

Trustee — Arlyn Severson

Trustee — Ronald Meier

Village of Star Prairie

Village president — Chad Peterson

Trustee — Christine Boardman

Trustee - Daniel Scheeringa

Village of Somerset

Village president — John Melvin

Trustee — Robert Campbell

Trustee — Greg Sayers

Trustee — Ron Hill

School District of New Richmond board

Marilyn Duerst

Paula Kolbeck

Chris Skoglund

School District of Somerset board

Board president — Robert Gunther

Vice president — Marie Colbeth

At the state level, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers is up for election and has several other candidates who have indicated they are interested in the position.

In addition to Evers, others who have taken out papers for the position include Jeffrey Holmes of Germantown; Rick Melcher of Racine; Lowell E. Holtz of Palmyra; Remberto Andres Gomez of Tomah; and John Humphries of Mount Horeb.

All of these candidates’ inclusion on the spring ballot are pending submission of final papers.

In addition to the Superintendent of Public Instruction, Justice Annette Ziegler of the State Supreme Court is also up for election in the spring.

To date, there have been no other candidates who have indicated an interest in the justice’s seat.

There are also three court of appeals judgeships which are up for election this coming spring: Court of Appeals Judge District 1 — Bill Brash of Fox Point; Court of Appeals Judge District 2 — Brian K. Hagedorn of Oconomowoc; and Court of Appeals Judge District 4 — Michael R. Fitzpatrick of Janesville.