    2017 Spring Election: Nomination paper due Jan. 3

    By Raymond Rivard Today at 5:00 a.m.

    Local and state officials prepare for next election

    Just when everybody thought it was safe to come out from under the onslaught of electioneering, the process of beginning yet another political season has begun.

    Though the Fall General Election that highlighted much of the past year has come to a conclusion, those who will be seeking election to a variety of local and state seats will be gearing up for the April Spring Election that is right around the corner.

    In fact, those who may be seeking a seat on local school, village, city or county boards may now take out nomination papers.

    The cycle for completing and submitting papers for the Spring Election began Thursday, Dec. 1, when nomination papers became available for circulation.

    For those who may be running for election in the spring, they have until Monday, Jan. 3, to return nomination papers with the required number of signatures.

    Locally in the city of New Richmond, three incumbent aldermen’s seats will be up for election.

    The incumbents whose seats are available this coming spring are Craig Kittel, District 1, Wards 1 and 2; Scottie Ard, District 2, Wards 3 and 4; and Jim Jackson, District 3, Wards 5 and 6.

    To date, there have been no other potential candidates taking out papers for these three open seats.

    In addition, according to City Clerk Tanya Batchelor, none of the incumbents have yet turned in nomination papers.

    Other local boards and the incumbents whose seats are up for election in the spring are as follows:

    Town of Richmond

    Town chairman — Gary Knutson

    Board supervisor — Dave Stephens

    Board supervisor — James Peirson

    Town of Cylon

    Town chairman — Randall Zemke

    Board supervisor — Dennis Erickson

    Board supervisor — Kevin Derrick

    Town clerk — Brenda Kaczmarski

    Town treasurer — Jenny Arduser

    Town of Erin Prairie

    Town chairman — John Van Dyk

    Board supervisor — Dennis Mitchell

    Board supervisor — Mike Monteith

    Clerk/treasurer — Jackie Mitchell

    Town of Star Prairie

    Town chairman — Scott Counter

    Board supervisor — Steve Lewis

    Board supervisor — Tom Heintz

    Town of Stanton

    Town chairman — Richard Hesselink

    Board supervisor — Gerald Croes

    Board supervisor — Steven Hoogheem

    Town of Somerset

    Town chairman — Ed Schachtner

    Board supervisor — Douglas Plourde

    Board supervisor — Larry Rauch

    Village of Deer Park

    Village president — Randy T. Olson

    Trustee — Arlyn Severson

    Trustee — Ronald Meier

    Village of Star Prairie

    Village president — Chad Peterson

    Trustee — Christine Boardman

    Trustee - Daniel Scheeringa

    Village of Somerset

    Village president — John Melvin

    Trustee — Robert Campbell

    Trustee — Greg Sayers

    Trustee — Ron Hill

    School District of New Richmond board

    Marilyn Duerst

    Paula Kolbeck

    Chris Skoglund

    School District of Somerset board

    Board president — Robert Gunther

    Vice president — Marie Colbeth

    At the state level, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers is up for election and has several other candidates who have indicated they are interested in the position.

    In addition to Evers, others who have taken out papers for the position include Jeffrey Holmes of Germantown; Rick Melcher of Racine; Lowell E. Holtz of Palmyra; Remberto Andres Gomez of Tomah; and John Humphries of Mount Horeb.

    All of these candidates’ inclusion on the spring ballot are pending submission of final papers.

    In addition to the Superintendent of Public Instruction, Justice Annette Ziegler of the State Supreme Court is also up for election in the spring.

    To date, there have been no other candidates who have indicated an interest in the justice’s seat.

    There are also three court of appeals judgeships which are up for election this coming spring: Court of Appeals Judge District 1 — Bill Brash of Fox Point; Court of Appeals Judge District 2 — Brian K. Hagedorn of Oconomowoc; and Court of Appeals Judge District 4 — Michael R. Fitzpatrick of Janesville.

    Explore related topics:Newspoliticsnewrichmond-news.comSpring Electionst. Croix Countywisconsin
    Raymond Rivard

    Raymond T. Rivard joined the New Richmond News as editor in August 2015. With 26 years of experience in journalism, Rivard spent 10 years with THE-BEE in Phillips and the past 15 years with The Lakeland Times in Minocqua.

    rrivard@rivertowns.net
    (715) 243-7767 x241
