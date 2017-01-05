This is Rep. Stafsholt’s first term in the Legislature.

“I am honored to represent the constituents of the 29th Assembly District in Madison. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues in the Legislature to build stronger local economies, reduce the overall influence of government in our daily lives, create better educational opportunities for our children, and reduce taxes where possible.”

Rob is a lifelong native of St. Croix County where he continues to help run his family farm as well as a residential rental and real estate business.

Rep. Stafsholt will be serving on the Assembly Committee of Colleges and Universities, Financial Institutions, Insurance, and Natural Resources and Sporting Heritage.

The representative’s office is located at 17 North in the Wisconsin State Capitol.

He can be reached at 608-266-7683 or via email and Rep.Stafsholt@legis.wisconsin.gov.