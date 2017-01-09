Democratic Party meeting to focus on rural issues

The topic will be “how rural issues affect all of us.”

The January general meeting is focusing on the possible arrival of its first super-sized livestock operations in St. Croix County and some of its possible effects on our lives here in the county.

One 7,000-cow dairy can produce the same amount of waste as all the residents in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Speakers Kim Dupre and Carol Hardin will focus on the possible effects of having 7,000 livestock in one location. How will it impact our water, both above ground and in our aquifer?

The St. Croix County Board of Supervisors is currently studying the issue and several may be at this meeting to briefly give greater insight into the issue.