Rep. Rob Stafsholt schedules listening sessions

Stafsholt represents the 29th Assembly District, which includes much of the eastern half of St. Croix County and the western portion of Dunn County—including the city of Menomonie.

These listening sessions will provide members of the community the opportunity to share their thoughts and ideas with the representative.

The times and locations are listed below:

• UW- Stout—Tuesday, Feb. 21, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Memorial Student Center - Ballroom A, 302 10th Ave., Menomonie, WI 54751. A parking permit is not required in Lot 18 and 29.

• Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College - New Richmond, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 6:30-7:30 p.m., WITC New Richmond Conference Center—Room 501, 1019 South Knowles Ave., New Richmond.

For more information about the events, email Stafsholt at rep.stafsholt@legis.wisconsin.gov, or call 608-266-7683.