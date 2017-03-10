Community members pack Harsdorf listening session

The state senator from River Falls spoke to a crowd of about 60 that packed Hudson’s City Hall council chambers for the hourlong session — a regular event Harsdorf does in her district during the legislative session.

The Republican lawmaker used Monday’s event to briefly update attendees on the session’s progress, which included her take on Gov. Scott Walker’s $500 million transportation funding package, which doesn’t call for a revenue increase.

“That is the parameters that we are working” within, Harsdorf said.

She rejected the notion of raising taxes or fees to pay for transportation costs, saying more savings can first be found by clamping down on the Department of Transportation’s practices. Some DOT regions operate better than others, Harsdorf said, telling the audience the department doesn’t follow a uniform set of best practices, nor could its top officials tell an auditor how they prioritize construction projects.

Harsdorf then turned the session over to the crowd, members of which offered a mix of questions and messages for the lawmaker.

St. Croix County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Bill Rubin asked Harsdorf for an update on the tax reciprocity efforts between Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Harsdorf said the reciprocity agreement, which ended in 2009 after Minnesota requested payments earlier from Wisconsin, could be reinstated.

However, she said the main roadblock remains a Minnesota income tax hike and that Minnesota “asked Wisconsin to pick up that tab.”

As in other states, that demand “is an agreement killer,” Harsdorf said. Still, she said discussions on tax reciprocity will continue this week with Minnesota state Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona.

Harsdorf also referenced, but did not name, another Minnesota lawmaker who she said has been difficult to work with on the issue. She said that legislator does not return calls from anyone other than his constituents.

“That has been a hurdle,” she said.

Hudson resident Cheryl West raised concerns at the listening session about gerrymandering, in light of a federal judicial panel’s ruling that Wisconsin’s 2011 Assembly districts unfairly favored Republicans.

“Those maps are always litigated,” Harsdorf responded.

That the most recent districts are still in contention seven years later “is unusual,” she added.

West pressed Harsdorf on whether she would support an independent commission to investigate gerrymandering allegations.

“If we could come up with a truly independent (panel), I would consider it,” the senator said.

The listening session audience included a large contingent of people supporting disability-related issues.

One of those who spoke, Hudson resident Jeffrey Kulow, told Harsdorf that his city is lacking in transportation options for people with disabilities. He said River Falls and New Richmond offer such services at a relatively inexpensive cost.

“But Hudson doesn’t have that,” Kulow said.

Harsdorf urged him to also present his concerns to Hudson City Council.

River Falls resident Ila Gillis, a teacher, worried aloud about proposals that would fund voucher programs at a higher per-pupil rate than public schools. Gillis said the effect is forcing people away from the teaching profession.

Harsdorf said that’s also occurring in the nursing profession, citing a shortage of nursing faculty.

“That’s becoming evident in our public schools, too, and it is sad,” Gillis responded.