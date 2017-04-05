Spring election roundup
The April 4 unofficial election results have been counted and reported.
In the only statewide election of the night, incumbent Tony Evers won the State Superintendent of Public Instruction seat against Lowell E. Holtz. With 68 percent of precincts reporting, Evers was the projected winner with 378,075 votes with Holtz garnering 162,982 votes.
Click the links below for results from you community paper:
- Hudson Common Council; Hudson School District; North Hudson; Town of St. Joseph; Town of Troy (via the Hudson Star-Observer)
- City of New Richmond Wards 1 & 2, District 1; Village of Somerset Village Trustee; Village of Hammond Village President and Village Trustee; New Richmond School District; Somerset School District; Town of Somerset Town Board Supervisor; Town of Star Prairie Town Board Chairperson (via the New Richmond News)
- Bay City Village Board; Ellsworth Town Board supervisor; Ellsworth Village Board Trustee; Elmwood Village Board Trustee; Isabelle Town Board Supervisor; Oak Grove Town Board; Plum City School Board; River Falls City Council; Trenton Town Board Chair (via the Pierce County Herald)
- River Falls City Council; Town of Troy (via the River Falls Journal)