Knudson will replace Republican National Committee member Steve King, who announced his resignation after President Donald Trump appointed him as ambassador to the Czech Republic.

Knudson was elected as mayor in 2008 and served in the position before voters elected him to the Assembly in 2010.

He announced in 2016 that he would not run for Assembly again.

"In the last five years we've made some significant reforms in the state" regarding lower taxes and changes in education, he told the Hudson Star-Observer at the time. "It feels like the right time for me to return to private life."

Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, was later elected to the Assembly seat.

Knudson, a veterinarian by trade, resumed work at a veterinary clinic in New Richmond following his departure from the Wisconsin Legislature.

In his new role, Knudson will join five other elections commissioners, who are tasked with administering and enforcing the state's election laws.

State Sen. Sheila Harsdorf, R-River Falls, congratulated Knudson on his new position.

"Dean worked tirelessly during his time in the State Assembly to ensure integrity in our election process," she Harsdorf said in a statement. "Working to ensure voter access and fair elections is important and I believe Dean's experience and commitment to fair and accessible elections will make him an asset on the commission."