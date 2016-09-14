MADISON – State officials say about 15 credit and debit card skimming devices have been found on gas pumps around Wisconsin since the start of August.

And the Wisconsin State Journal says the FBI and IRS have investigated pumps at several Madison area gas stations -- but no arrests have been announced. Skimmers are units or wiring that steal credit and debit card data from motorists at gas pumps -- and while they're not new, Jared Albracht of the state's consumer protection agency says a lot are popping up at once.

He says the devices have been found at fuel stations in east, southeast, and south central Wisconsin. Albracht says it's not known if the skimmers were part of a group operation, or if someone's acting alone.

--

Number of uninsured Wisconsinites falls by one-third

The number of Wisconsinites without health insurance has taken a big drop.

The U.S. Census Bureau says 323,000 state residents did not have coverage in 2015, down from 518,000 just two years earlier -- when the Affordable Care Act started requiring Americans to be insured. Wisconsin is tied with Rhode Island for the nation's sixth highest percentage of insured residents, and it was the only state among the Top 20 not to accept millions in federal money to expand its Medicaid programs.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker has resisted calls from Democrats and health care advocacy groups to take the Medicaid funds from Obamacare, saying he didn't want the state to be left holding the bag if the federal money runs dry. Instead, Walker provided Badger Care to those below the poverty line, while ending coverage for lower income people not in poverty.

--

U.S. Sen. Johnson to represent America at UN General Assembly

WASHINGTON -- Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson will be one of two U.S. representatives to the United Nations' General Assembly later this month in New York.

Johnson chairs the U.S. Senate's Homeland Security Committee, and he was appointed Tuesday by President Barack Obama -- along with Senate Democrat Chris Coons of Delaware. The general assembly includes members from all 193 nations in the UN – and this year's main topics are expected to involve climate change and what to do about refugees from the civil war in Syria.

Johnson says he looks forward to discussing global issues with partners from overseas -- and it comes at a time when "threats to our national security are real and growing." This is Johnson's second appointment as a UN representative, with the first being in 2014.

--

Walker reaffirms general road bonding, funding plans

MADISON – Gov. Scott Walker reaffirms that local governments will get more state funds to maintain their streets and highways -- and borrowing for state projects will be "low" in the next two-year budget.

The Republican governor issued a statement Tuesday, two days before the Department of Transportation's deadline to submit its budget request for the following two years. He did not give details, but said the current budget has the lowest total bonding in 20 years -- and the state's long term debt obligations are among the smallest in the nation.

The governor also mentioned the state's gas tax of nearly 31 cents per gallon, calling it the highest in the country. Some lawmakers have called for a gas tax hike to keep up with road building needs -- but Walker says he will not approve transportation tax and fee hikes unless other parts of the budget are cut.

--

US New college rankings: Madison No. 10 for public universities

UW-Madison has made the national Top 10 among public universities.

That's according to the annual rankings from US News and World Report released Tuesday. Wisconsin's flagship campus is 10th among nationally regarded public institutions, up one spot from last year. The state's ranking among all national schools is tied for 44th, down from a tie for 41st one year ago.

US News also rated both public and private schools in one set of Midwest regional rankings. The Milwaukee School of Engineering is 11th in that group with UW La Crosse 31st, Eau Claire 37th, Stevens Point and Whitewater 49th, and Carroll and Concordia-Wisconsin 56th.

--

County supervisor wants lawsuit to end 'Pokemon Go' crowds

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County Board member Sheldon Wasserman wants to sue the makers of "Pokemon Go."

The former Democratic state lawmaker says Niantic Inc. is responsible for problems with large crowds at the relatively small Lake Park in an upscale Milwaukee neighborhood along Lake Michigan.

A county committee held a public hearing on the matter Tuesday, but there was no consensus on what should be done -- and Wasserman later said he would ask the county's judiciary committee next week to consider a lawsuit. Last month, the county told Niantic it needs a permit to run its smartphone search game in Lake Park but the firm has not responded. In the meantime, officials are concerned about traffic congestion, limited parking, lawn damage, and littering.

--

Utilities' fixed charges to be debated again

MADISON -- State utility regulators will hold a public hearing Sept. 28 in Madison on Alliant Energy's request to raise the fixed charges that all electric customers pay.

It's been a sensitive subject the past couple years, as utilities say everyone should pay fair shares for the cost of power poles and other equipment -- while critics say it hurts senior citizens and apartment dwellers who use less power, and penalizes those who have followed utilities' advice to conserve energy.

Other Wisconsin utilities were given average increases of 66 percent in their fixed charges -- and Alliant's charge of almost $8 per month is now about one third of the state's highest . The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says Wisconsin regulators are more generous than others in approving the higher fixed charges. It says 48 other rate requests around the country resulted in much smaller increases averaging 14 percent.

--

Officials to address fatal school bus crash

KAUKAUNA -- Police in the Fox Valley will hold a news conference Wednesday morning on a school bus crash from last week that killed a seventh grade pedestrian.

Kaukauna Police officials did not say what they'll be discussing. Investigators say 12-year-old Justin Johnson was killed eight days ago when he was walking home from school, and was struck in an intersection by a bus that had just turned.

The bus driver was put on leave, pending the end of an investigation. The mishap occurred close to River View Middle School, where Johnson had just finished his first day of classes.

--

Hundreds to lose jobs as new owner closes Brillion foundry

BRILLION -- The new owner of Brillion Iron Works is closing the foundry just days after purchasing it.

More than 300 people will lose their jobs when Metaldyne Performance Group shuts down molding and melt operations in Calumet County later this year. The company says workers in Brillion will be offered a chance to relocate to other MPG foundries "as opportunities exist."

Brillion Iron Works employs 293 hourly and 49 salaried workers. The Southfield, Michigan,-based company bought the Brillion foundry from Accuride Corp. for $14 million on Sept. 2. Company President Doug Grimm said in a statement that "a severe downturn in the heavy truck, mining, agriculture and industrial markets is forcing the foundry industry to consolidate production."

--

Wisconsin's schools chief to deliver state of education speech

MADISON -- Wisconsin schools Superintendent Tony Evers is set to deliver his annual State of Education speech this week.

ers is scheduled to give the address on Thursday in the state Capitol in Madison. Following the speech Evers plans to present a number of awards, including recognizing Sarah Breckley of Reedsburg Area High School, Pamela Gresser of Rothschild Elementary School, Chris Gleason of Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie and Barbara VanDoorn of Lake Holcombe School as 2016-17 teachers of the year.