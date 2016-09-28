WAUKESHA -- Two days after his bristling debate with Hillary Clinton, Republican Donald Trump brings his White House campaign to Wisconsin.

He's scheduled to appear at a 6 p.m. rally at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha -- after both he and Clinton proclaimed victory in a debate watched by a record 84 million viewers. On Tuesday, Trump told a Miami audience he credits Hispanics for a lead of nearly 2 percent in that state's presidential contest.

In Wisconsin, Trump pulled to within 2 percentage points of Democrat Clinton among likely voters in the most recent Marquette Law School Poll -- after trailing by 15 points in the weeks following the conventions. On the Democratic side, the Clinton campaign announced that Hillary's daughter Chelsea Clinton will speak during the lunch hour on Friday at Green Bay's Meyer Theatre.

--

Walker supports expansion of student loan refinancing

MADISON – Gov. Scott Walker says his administration is helping the UW Credit Union expand the numbers of college grads who can refinance their student loans.

The Republican governor said Tuesday that the Madison institution would start serving Wisconsin borrowers who did not attend UW schools or Madison's technical college. And state Financial Institutions Secretary Lon Roberts says his agency would look for chances to have new lenders serve borrowers.

Last year, the UW Credit Union refinanced almost $9 million in student loans for 317 borrowers -- just a fraction of the 815,000 Wisconsin borrowers who owed $19 billion in student loans as of January of 2015. Scot Ross, who heads the liberal One Wisconsin Now, says the Walker plan does not go far enough -- and he wants a state sponsored agency to provide more refinancing options to more people.

--

Pence roams state after canceling Waukesha visit

MADISON -- GOP vice presidential hopeful Mike Pence still spent much of Tuesday in Wisconsin, after calling off a rally in Waukesha.

He was in Madison getting more help from Gov. Scott Walker, who portrays Hillary Clinton's running mate Tim Kaine to help Pence prepare for his debate with Kaine next week. Also, the Indiana governor stopped by a Republican campaign office in nearby Fitchburg to thank volunteers -- and to make calls asking voters to choose Trump and U.S. Senate Republican Ron Johnson in November.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senate Democrat Elizabeth Warren -- who was once speculated to be Clinton's running mate -- is scheduled to campaign for Johnson's opponent Russ Feingold on Friday of next week at UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee.

--

Bucks president retreats from critical assessment of city

MILWAUKEE -- The president of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks pulled back critical comments he made about the city his team plays in.

Peter Feigin recently told the Rotary Club of Madison that Milwaukee is the most "segregated, racist place" he has ever experienced -- an "antiquated" place in "desperate need of repair," and his team vows to "lead by example." On Monday, Feigin met with Mayor Tom Barrett, who told the Bucks' president he's happy the team is "engaged in trying to improve" the city.

On Tuesday, Feigin called Milwaukee "a terrific community" and said his comments responded to a question about how the Bucks can help address the "social, economic, and geographic divides that exist." As the Bucks and taxpayers put up a new downtown arena, team owner Wes Edens says they're "determined" to help improve Milwaukee with good paying jobs at the facility.

--

Sen. Johnson will try to push through experimental treatment bill

WASHINGTON -- Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson will try to convince his U.S. Senate colleagues to let terminally ill patients receive experimental drugs not approved by the FDA.

Johnson says he'll seek unanimous consent for the measure as early as Wednesday. Pewaukee native Tim Wendler says he wants Congress to feel a "sense of urgency" to pass the bill, which Johnson named in honor of Wendler's wife Trickett who died one year ago from ALS.

Unanimous consent is not expected, because it takes just one opponent to derail it -- but if it doesn't pass now, Johnson vows to attach the measure to another major bill sometime after the November election. Both houses are considering the proposal, which would allow the terminally ill to receive drugs that have passed at least their first stage of FDA trials, when no other alternatives exist for treatment.

--

Damage approaches $10M in recent floods

Damage estimates are approaching $10 million from last week's floods in the western half of Wisconsin. Crawford County is the latest to report a heavy damage total of almost $1.9 million for washed out roads, bridges, trails, and other public facilities. Vernon County -- where two people died in the flooding -- has raised its public damage estimate to $2.1 million, but it still has not reported residential damage yet.

Wisconsin Emergency Management says all but two of the 13 counties in Gov. Scott Walker's recent state of emergency have reported damage figures that the state will use to seek federal disaster relief. Emergency officials say they were expecting less than one-half inch of rain into Wednesday in saturated areas of southwest and west central Wisconsin.

--

Body found on beach could be missing sailor

MANITOWOC -- A body found on a beach in Manitowoc County might be that of a person who fell from a capsized sailboat on Lake Michigan two weeks ago.

The body was found early Tuesday afternoon on private land in the town of Newton. The county coroner's office is expected to determine the person's identity and cause of death.

The Coast Guard told WBAY-TV there's a good chance the victim was missing after a 10-foot sailboat tipped on the water near Red Arrow Beach this month. The Coast Guard will not be involved in the investigation because the person was not found in open water.

--

Appleton church has fourth Black Lives Matter banner stolen

APPLETON -- For the fourth time, a banner that reads "Black Lives Matter" has been stolen from a church in Appleton.

But this time, the Fox Valley Unitarian Universalist Church thwarted the apparent effort to help silence the protest movement against race related police shootings. The Reverend Kathleen Rolenz says the latest banner noted that the church would donate to a cause related to "Black Lives Matter" every time one of its banners is stolen.

Rolenz also says the church might change the message on its next banner, to read "When Black Lives Matter, then all lives will matter." She says the change would reflect comments the church received recently.

--

WISCONSIN SPORTS

Brewers news: Braun has sore writst, Erickson joins coaches

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Ryan Braun has a sore wrist, and that -- plus his occasional rest -- kept him out of Tuesday night's Milwaukee loss at Texas.

Manager Craig Counsell expects the 2011 National League MVP to return for the Brewers' Interleague finale at Texas Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers manager Matt Erickson is a coach with the Brewers this week during their season ending road trip to Texas and Colorado. The Appleton native has been coaching in the Brewers' instructional league in Phoenix since the Class A Rattlers ended their season in early September with a Midwest League playoff appearance. Erickson will rejoin the instructional camp after the Brewers' season ends Sunday.

--

Bucks training camp: Plumlee practices with starters

MADISON -- Center Miles Plumlee practices with the starters, as the Milwaukee Bucks open their NBA training camp at UW-Madison.

The 6-foot, 11-inch Plumlee averaged 14 minutes per game last season as a backup to Greg Monroe. Now, he's part of a unit that's faster than one year ago, with a more up tempo offense and more pressure on defense.

Coach Jason Kidd says a starting lineup is far from set in stone -- but he says Plumlee has the lead opportunity to win the center's job, with Monroe as the top backup. The 28-year-old Plumlee, a former college standout at Duke, signed a four year, $50 million contract this summer to stay with the Bucks.

--

Wisconsin faces top national prospect in Michigan's Peppers

MADISON -- The eighth ranked Wisconsin football team is gearing up to play No. 5 Michigan at Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Coach Paul Chryst says his Badgers will face what could be the nation's top player in linebacker, safety, and kick returner Jabrill Peppers. Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh says the redshirt sophomore is extremely versatile, and can play at one dozen positions or more in all three phases of the game.

Peppers helped his New Jersey high school team win four state championships -- and leads Michigan this season in tackles for losses with nine and one half, and all purpose yards with 83 per game. Peppers averages 40.5 yards per kickoff return, and almost 23 yards on punt returns with one special teams touchdown -- a 54 yard punt return against Colorado.

--

Former Badger Watt could be out for the NFL season

HOUSTON -- Former Wisconsin star JJ Watt may be out for the season with the NFL's Houston Texans.

Multiple media reports say the three time league defensive player of the year re-injured his back last Thursday night in the Texans' 27-0 loss at New England. The 27-year-old Watt had surgery in July for a herniated disc -- and reports say he aggravated the disc last week, and would be placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

That would put Watt out for eight weeks, and he could technically return the week before Houston plays in Watt's home state at Green Bay on Dec. 4. However, ESPN says Watt appears to be out for the season and he never felt right after his operation, missing all of the Texans' training camp and exhibitions.