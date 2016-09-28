Grant will fund snowmobile bridge, trail reroute

TOWN OF EL PASO -- A short section of snowmobile trail will be rerouted and a new bridge installed over Lost Creek in the town of El Paso thanks to a large grant.

Pierce County parks superintendent Scott Schoepp said the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Trail Grant Program notified Pierce County Aug. 22 that it will be awarded $103,400 for the project.

Pierce County receives a grant each year for maintaining 223.6 miles of state approved snowmobile trails, Schoepp said. That amount totals $55,900 ($250 per mile).

“The county may apply for additional grants to fund other types of projects associated with the snowmobile trail system,” Schoepp said. “The additional grants are ranked on a priority basis and awarded each summer.”

The additional grant will be used toward rerouting a short section of trail and installing a new 12-by-80-foot bridge over Lost Creek behind the Rush River Trail Riders Snowmobile clubhouse (N4775 450th St., Ellsworth).

“In an effort to get a bridge in place for the 2017-2018 snow season, efforts need to begin as soon as possible to meet that deadline,” Schoepp said.

The trail reroute and new bridge need are due to a change in property ownership where the trail ran before.

“We could no longer utilize the water crossing we used, so the trail had to be rerouted,” Schoepp said. “The new route crosses over Lost Creek behind the Rush River Snowmobile Club’s clubhouse. We have used a small portable bridge over the past few years, but the groomer couldn’t utilize that bridge, so it had to back track.”

The new bridge will be permanent and accommodate the trail groomer nicely, he added.

Funding for the new bridge will come from snowmobile registration fees and a gas tax allocation derived from state snowmobile usage.

The Parks Committee authorized Schoepp to obtain bids for the trail/bridge project, which will be submitted to the committee for approval.

Pierce County has received large amounts of rain this summer, along with storms that caused damage to Nugget Lake County Park July 5. Schoepp said the snowmobile bridge project is not storm damage-related.

A final storm damage total hasn’t been tallied yet, but Schoepp said once all the bills come in associated with the clean up, he expects it to be around $25,000.