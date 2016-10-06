Pierce County Food pantry needs volunteers

Jeff Bealles, the new Hunger Prevention Council coordinator/food pantry manager, stands in front of the handy garage door at the new Pierce County Food Pantry space at 167 W. Main St., Ellsworth, in the former armory. The pantry reopened Sept. 1 and could use volunteers. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

ELLSWORTH -- The Pierce County Food Pantry is in need of volunteers.

The Hunger Prevention Council of Pierce County signed a three-year lease on a new Ellsworth food pantry location, which opened Sept. 1. It’s located at 167 W. Main St. (the old Armory, next to McDonald’s).

HPC coordinator/food pantry manager Jeff Bealles said the pantry’s primary volunteer need is help running the pantry 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

“We also need on call volunteers willing to pick up shifts on an as-needed basis, as well as volunteers to help with special projects like fundraising, graphic design, painting and cleaning throughout the year,” Bealles said.

Duties may include stocking shelves, helping clients select food, reception desk and check out and light cleaning.

“We value our volunteers and offer meaningful volunteer work in a positive, pleasant and clean working environment,” Bealles said.

For more information, call Bealles at 715-273-2070 or email hungerprevention@gmail.com.