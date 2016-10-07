MILWAUKEE -- Democrat Hillary Clinton will have two more people campaigning for her in Wisconsin the next couple days, including her husband.

Former President Bill Clinton is scheduled to appear in Milwaukee Saturday to talk about the economy -- although a time and place have not been announced. On Friday, former Arizona House Democrat Gabrielle Giffords will highlight a Milwaukee rally that will focus on curbing gun violence and encouraging supporters to vote early. Giffords was wounded in an Arizona shooting in 2011 that killed six people -- and she has since traveled the country to push for gun control.

The appearances by the Democrats and Republican Donald Trump in Elkhorn Saturday come right before Sunday night's second presidential debate between Trump and Clinton.

--

Trump to appear with Walker, Ryan and Johnson in apparent unity

WASHINGTON -- White House nominee Donald Trump will appear in Elkhorn Saturday with three of Wisconsin's top elected officials, in an apparent show of unity 31 days before the election.

Trump will join House Speaker Paul Ryan, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, and Gov. Scott Walker at the GOP's First House District Fall Fest. Ryan's office announced the appearance and it's the first time he'll be on a stage with Trump, after the speaker endorsed him but remained critical of some of the nominee's stronger comments.

Johnson has been supportive of Trump but has not endorsed him -- and Walker recently appeared with Trump for the first time in West Bend and helped running mate Mike Pence prepare for this week's vice presidential debate. Recent polls showed Trump trailing Democrat Hillary Clinton by 2 points -- and state Senate GOP leader Scott Fitzgerald says Saturday's event shows that Wisconsin is "again in play."

--

Johnson: Second term would be his last

BARABOO – U.S. Senate Republican Ron Johnson says his next term would be his last if he's re-elected in November.

Johnson is going for his second six year term against the Democrat he unseated in 2010, Russ Feingold. Johnson told the Baraboo News Republic he wants to use his experience as a manufacturer and accountant to fix the nation's problems -- and not keep running for re-election.

He ran a plastics business in Oshkosh when he decided to run for the Senate to try and eliminate the Obama health care act, which didn't happen -- but four years later, Johnson won a major committee chairmanship when he was named to lead the Homeland Security panel. Feingold served 18 years in the Senate before losing in a Republican wave in 2010 -- and their race is one of the most watched in the nation, as Democrats try to win back the Senate's majority.

--

Buffalo County bridge replacement could take a couple years

ALMA -- Officials in western Wisconsin say a flooded bridge might take a couple years to replace due to its high cost.

The bridge on Buffalo County Road Z was among those taken out by flash floods in mid September, and County Highway Committee Chairman David Danzinger says it could cost $450,000 to $750,000 to replace. Temporary repairs cost $32,000 to handle up to 12 tons of traffic.

Buffalo County officials are looking into borrowing to repair public infrastructure damaged in floods -- and while federal disaster aid was rejected, homes and businesses did become eligible for low interest Small Business Administration loans. Total road and bridge damage in Buffalo County is around $4 million, and there's still a chance the state could pick up three fourths of those repair costs.

--

At least 2 creepy clown arrests in southern Wisconsin

At least two "creepy clowns" have been arrested in southern Wisconsin, one for carrying a concealed knife and one for making a threat on social media.

In Sheboygan, police stopped a 20-year-old man with a clown mask who was running through an alley -- and they arrested him after finding a hidden knife on him. In Kewaskum, a 15-year-old girl was taken into custody for making clown-related threats on Facebook.

Police throughout Wisconsin and the nation have had reports of clowns roaming around making trouble. Sheboygan Police say they've received numerous complaints, mostly for clowns trespassing in people's yards.

--

Judge: Too early to allow drug tests to get food stamps

MILWAUKEE -- A federal judge says it's too early to let Wisconsin make food stamp recipients pass drug tests to get their benefits.

Milwaukee District Judge Charles Clevert says Washington has yet to decide whether to give its approval to the drug tests. Gov. Scott Walker's administration filed suit to let the state proceed, saying the federal government is not likely to allow the action on its own.

Clevert calls the state's reasoning "speculative," and the judge is being asked to decide the case in a "vacuum" because the state's details for the test requirement were not finalized yet. Republicans included a drug test mandate for able bodied adults in the Food Share program as part of the current state budget.

--

University drops Clarke as speaker

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has been dropped as a speaker for a training symposium at the University of New Haven in Connecticut.

Clarke says it's because of his criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement. But school spokeswoman Karen Grava tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the 25-year-old training program works hard to keep costs down. And while Clarke did not ask for a speaking fee, Grava said he wanted first class airfare, a presidential hotel suite, and rides in a black SUV to and from the airport. Clarke was originally scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the Markie Symposium October 24-25, on focusing on fighting cyber and financial crimes.

--

Overdue frost finally on the way

Wisconsin's first frost is overdue, but it could finally arrive overnight in northern and central areas.

The National Weather Service has issued frost advisories from 3-9 a.m. Saturday. The statewide forecast calls for clear skies and patchy frost with lows in the low to mid 30s, maybe 40 by Lake Superior.

Most of Wisconsin normally gets its first frost in mid to late September, but most residents and farmers were too busy dealing with heavy rains and floods for much of last month -- especially in the western half of the state. Saturday's highs may not reach 60. A slight warmup is expected Sunday and Monday, but fall like temperatures are due back on Tuesday.

--

Petri not voting for Trump; Mitchell calls for campaign peace

WASHINGTON -- Tom Petri is one of 30 former U.S. House Republicans who say they will not vote for their party's White House nominee Donald Trump.

Petri, who represented the Fond du Lac region before retiring in 2014, signed a letter from former House Republicans Tom Coleman and Mickey Edwards who said Trump "makes a mockery of the principles and values" the former lawmakers reflected -- but they did not say if they would vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Meanwhile, former Democratic Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell called for peace during a speech Thursday at Marquette University in Milwaukee. He said a discussion of issues is taking a back seat to "personal attacks" in the presidential campaign -- and he called the partisan wrangling "unnecessary." Mitchell did say it was "shocking" that the 17 original GOP White House candidates -- including Gov. Scott Walker -- all denied "the existence of climate change and global warming."

--

State lawmaker wants Green Bay prison replaced

GREEN BAY -- A state Assembly Republican from Green Bay wants a prison in his home area to be replaced.

Rep. David Steffen says the current Green Bay Correctional Institution in Allouez is more than 100 years old -- and it needs about $140 million in upgrades. Steffen wants the Corrections Department to include funding in the next state budget for a study on replacing the prison. He says all of the state's lockups are at or near capacity, and a long term plan is needed on the state's correctional needs.

Steffen also says tearing down the old Green Bay prison would free up 50 acres of what he calls "prime real estate" close to the Highway 172 freeway -- and the land could generate $80 million in economic development. He adds that the new prison should be built within 15 miles of the current one, so the area does not lose jobs.

--

New delay in Slender Man case

WAUKESHA -- A judge in Waukesha has delayed a hearing on whether to allow insanity pleas in the Slender Man stabbing case.

Circuit Judge Michael Bohren has ordered another psychologist to evaluate Morgan Geyser, after the first doctor filed conflicting reports of whether her insanity plea was justified. A defense lawyer said the first psychologist did not have a good command of the English language, and Bohren agreed to have another doctor look at Geyser.

Because of that, a hearing to review psychological reports for Geyser and defendant Anissa Weier was pushed back from next Thursday to November eleventh. Geyser and Weier, both 14, are both charged as adults with attempted homicide for allegedly stabbing classmate Payton Leutner 19 times in May of 2014 in allegiance to the online horror character Slender Man.