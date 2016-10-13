New Richmond attorney Mike Jacobson will be presenting the program to inform farmers of their right to sign on as a client in the mass tort lawsuit — at no cost.

Jacobson said the lawsuit, while being handled by two large law firms in Texas and Illinois, is based on alleged misinformation provided by Syngenta that could have left many area farmers without income from seed corn delivered overseas.

“[Syngenta] did two things wrong,” Jacobson alleges.

“They made two material false representations — they told our government that this strain of corn [developed by the company] would be easily segregated from the corn that’s produced in the country, so if there was a safety issue, if there was a recall, they could easily pull this strain of corn off the market.

“The other thing that they did, which is probably what got them into trouble, is that Syngenta’s CEO announced in a press release that the Chinese government had approved this specific genetic strain for import into China. That turned out to be false.”

What transpired with the Chinese is what left many farmers out in the cold.

“So what happened [in 2012] was that the corn was sold and bought by China, they loaded U.S. corn on barges and shipped it over there and, of course, this genetic strain was mixed in with all the other corn that was sold there,” Jacobson said. “When the corn arrived on the Chinese docks, they do testing on it, and this genetic strain showed up in their testing and the Chinese said, ‘hey, wait a minute, we haven’t approved this. We don’t know what it is. We’re not going to buy it.’”

When the information about the Chinese refusal to purchase the corn got out, the price of corn went from about $7 per-bushel to about $3.

“The lawsuit is basically holding Syngenta responsible for their share of why the price of corn dropped so drastically,” Jacobson said. “It’s interesting because when the Chinese did approve this genetic strain, the price of corn shot up 62 cents that day.”

There are three large lawsuits currently under way, according to Jacobson.

There is the suit that Jacobson is involved in and two others in federal court.

“The federal court cases have been certified as a class action … ours is a mass tort. There are various legal differences, but basically the mass tort clients, I believe, are in a better position to receive a better settlement from Syngenta just because of the way the case is structured,” Jacobson said.

He added that there will be a series of “bellwether” test cases held in the coming months — the first of which are set to get started in March 2017.

“That will set the parameters for all the other cases as far as what the value is,” Jacobson said.

One of those cases has been filed in Hennepin County, Minnesota.

“One of the trials will be there, but the county judge said he wanted to get out into rural Minnesota to get a representative jury of people who live in agricultural communities to decide the facts of the case,” Jacobson said. “The cases will be held throughout Minnesota, a couple in western Minnesota, a couple in southwestern Minnesota, some in southeastern Minnesota and then one in Hennepin County as well.”

Once those bellwether cases have been decided, then it will be up to the firms representing the farmers and those with Syngenta to come together to decide on compensation.

“One can’t predict what a jury will do,” Jacobson said, “but the lead attorneys say Syngenta might be found responsible for $1 per bushel. So if a farmer has 1,000 acres that produces 150,000 bushels of corn, they could receive up to $150,000 for their losses.”

In addition, Jacobson said the farmers will receive 60 percent of the settlement, while the attorneys will get 40 percent. However, the cost of the trial will be paid out of the attorneys’ share of 40 percent.

“The farmers get a clean 60 percent of the return, which is unusual. I think it’s a pretty fair agreement,” Jacobson said.

His role is to get the information out and to meet with farmers in the area.

“If they are interested in participating in the case, I sign them up as clients and then get their documents submitted into the case,” Jacobson said.

One of the things Jacobson runs into is the sideways glance from prospective clients.

“That’s one of the things I run into when talking to potential clients. People say they’ve participated in these class actions before and they say they get 17 cents and the attorneys make millions,” Jacobson said. “But that is not the case here; there’s a significant recovery.”

Though the test cases will be held in the spring of 2017, Jacobson said the settlement will be done out of court with both sides agreeing.

“There is already a federal mediator appointed,” he said. “There is no cost for farmers to get involved and to sign the agreement. They will never get a bill from an attorney.”

And the real benefit, according to Jacobson, is that “clients have the ultimate say in the final settlement. We have to have 95 percent approval of the settlement amount. Once the case does get to the point where the value has been determined, then what they will do is send a notice out to all of the 50,000 clients asking them if they accept.”

For more information about the case, visit midwestcornlawsuit.com; call Jacobson at 715-495-0721; or email mjacobson@frontiernet.net.