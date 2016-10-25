Milwaukee's long running voucher program remains the state's largest with 28,000 students, 2 percent more than last fall. Racine's voucher program jumped 19 percent to 2,500 students and other Wisconsin areas saw a 21 percent increase to almost 3,100 students.

All told, taxpayers are shelling out $245 million for the program. Jim Bender of School Choice Wisconsin says there's a growing demand for parental choice programs -- and the more parents learn about it, the more they want it. But public school advocates say it comes at the expense of their programs -- and Mary Young of the SOS Wauwatosa group calls the higher voucher funding and enrollments "heartbreaking."

--

State Obamacare recipients can start shopping for coverage

Wisconsinites can start shopping for next year's Obamacare coverage, after the federal Healthcare.gov exchange reopened Monday.

Clients can browse, but they cannot sign up for anything until next Tuesday. Health officials say premiums will go up 25-percent nationally, as a number of insurers left the program because not enough younger and healthier people paid enough to support older and less healthier clients. In Wisconsin, officials say the average premium hike is 16-percent -- an estimated 37,000 state residents will lose their current Obamacare coverage.

The state Insurance Commissioner's office will hold a series of meetings to answer people's questions, with the first sessions Tuesday in Eau Claire and La Crosse. Federal officials say tax subsidies will offset much of the higher premiums, and more than 70 percent of clients will pay less than $75 per month once their tax breaks are figured in.

--

University of Wisconsin System's backlog of repairs hits $2B

MILWAUKEE -- The backlog of needed repairs in the University of Wisconsin System has grown to an estimated cost of $2 billion.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the system is asking for $713.3 million in the next two-year state budget. It's also asking the state to give the Board of Regents authority to manage projects that are funded by program revenues.

Projects such as residence halls, recreational facilities and student unions that generate their own money and don't involve state funding. Several of the system's campuses have residence hall renovations on the table.

--

Feingold votes early, calls Johnson 'desperate'

MIDDLETON – U.S. Senate candidate Russ Feingold has his vote in the can.

The Democrat cast an absentee ballot Monday in his hometown of Middleton. Feingold said the numbers of early voters in the Democratic strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee were encouraging in his effort to win back the Senate seat he lost to Republican Ron Johnson six years ago.

Feingold also told reporters he did not want to lash back at Johnson for calling him a "phony" several times during the weekend. But Feingold said it made Johnson's campaign appear "desperate." The conservative super-PAC "Let America Work" released a poll Monday showing the two in a "statistical tie" considering the margin of error, with Feingold leading Johnson 48 to 46-percent -- the same two point lead Feingold had in the last Marquette Law School poll on Oct. 12.

--

State corn harvest speeds up

MADISON -- The Wisconsin corn harvest is speeding up, thanks to dry and mild weather during the past week.

The USDA says 38 percent of the state's corn for grain was harvested as of Sunday -- two days behind last year, and slightly behind the average for the past five years. Field reporters say yields are strong in most places.

Eighty-six percent of the Wisconsin corn is rated good to excellent, but there are scattered reports of mold on both the corn and soybean crops. Ninety-eight percent of the corn for animal feed is in the bin, and 71 percent of the Wisconsin soybean crop has been harvested -- five days behind last year and two days behind the norm.

--

Defendant in Milwaukee freeway shootout goes free

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee man is free after he was supposed to go on trial for a freeway shootout, and none of the prosecution's witnesses showed up.

Thirty-one-year-old Eric Adamany had three felony charges dropped without prejudice Monday, which means the DA's office can refile those counts. Officials say Adamany and 31-year-old Roy Scott fired dozens of shots at each other in 2013, in a vehicle chase that went from Milwaukee's south side to north of the downtown -- and no one was injured.

Both men had state concealed weapons permits -- and critics of the 2012 concealed carry law said they feared that such "Wild West" shootouts would take place. The law's supporters noted that before the shootout, at least five permit holders stopped crimes or saved lives with their concealed weapons.

--

Green Party White House hopeful to appear in Madison

MADISON -- Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein will hold a rally at UW Madison on Thursday.

She's scheduled to speak at noon at the campus Memorial Union. The Four Lakes Green Party chapter of Madison says Stein will talk about her proposals to boost the economy, and to cancel student debt and offer tuition free public college educations. In the last Marquette Law School poll, Stein had three percent support -- one percent more than the previous Marquette survey in mid September.

--

Johnson vows to remove wolves from federal endangered list

WAUSAU – U.S. Senate Republican Ron Johnson is among the federal lawmakers vowing to take grey wolves off the endangered species list.

Campaigning in Wausau, Johnson says it's important to overturn a decision by what he called "one unelected judge, contrary to all the science." A federal judge in Washington returned wolves to the federal endangered list in December of 2014, and they cannot be killed even if they threaten farm animals and crops.

The ruling ended the state's management of wolves, and the Wisconsin population has grown to about 900 while hunting dogs have been killed at higher rates. Northwest Wisconsin wolf tracker Rachel Tilseth tells WAOW-TV in Wausau there are ways to deal with animals if they cause problems on farms and as she put it, "We have to learn to live with predators ... we need them."

--

O'Leary named permanent State Fair CEO

WEST ALLIS -- The State Fair's interim CEO will keep that job.

Kathleen O'Leary was given the permanent post Monday night, after the State Fair Park Board interviewed her and two other finalists. O'Leary says she has a "robust vision" for the State Fair and its West Allis facilities -- including renovations on the park's west end.

She beat out former state lawmaker Scott Gunderson and Midwest Horse Fair GM Rhonda Reese, after former CEO Rick Frenette was let go in May for giving pay raises to himself and other executives without going through the state's approval process. O'Leary joined the State Fair in 1998 and rose through the ranks -- and before replacing Frenette, she was the fair's chief operating officer.

--

Navy secretary checks out issues with Marinette ships

MARINETTE – U.S. Navy Secretary Ray Mabus says it's natural for the newer type of combat ship that's being built in northeast Wisconsin to have "issues."

Mabus toured Marinette Marine Monday, after reports that the plant made three littoral combat ships that had failed engines and other problems. Mabus says that unlike ground vehicles and airplanes, sailors have to take ships onto the waters to know what's going on with them.

And as construction and testing continues, Mabus says the littoral boats that patrol in shallow waters can only get better. He says the Navy wants 52 of the combat ships, and 26 of them have had construction contracts at two U.S. shipyards including Marinette.