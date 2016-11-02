Administrator Mike Haas says not many people have done it -- but for many years, both absentee voters and those at the polls could get up to three ballots and "spoil" up to two if they change their minds or make mistakes, as long as the earlier ballots have not officially been cast. Haas reminds voters that Thursday is the last day to ask for home delivery of absentee ballots, and a new state law requires all absentee ballots to be returned by Election Day, or they will not be counted.

--

Police still seek suspects, motive in Saudi student's death

MENOMONIE -- Police in western Wisconsin continue to look for a suspect and a motive in early Sunday's beating death of a UW-Stout student from Saudi Arabia.

Reports say 24-year-old Hussain Alnahdi was assaulted in Menomonie's tavern district that was filled with Halloween partiers in costumes around the time the bars closed. On Tuesday, classes were canceled in Alnahdi's "English as a Second Language" program so students could get counseling if he they wanted.

A memorial was created at the beating site where a note read, "This is not who we are, rest in peace Hussain." Police say Alhandi was found bleeding and unconscious, and he died Monday at a hospital in nearby Eau Claire.

--

Democratic counties outpacing GOP nearly 2-to-1 in early votes

MADISON -- Democratic counties continue to outpace Republican strongholds in Wisconsin early voting.

The latest numbers current through Monday from Wisconsin Elections Commission show more than 30 percent of early absentee votes cast so far have come from the Democratic counties of Milwaukee and Dane. Only about 16 percent of early votes have come from the conservative stronghold counties of Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee. In total, more than 465,000 early absentee ballots had been cast as of Monday.

--

UW diversity forum gets emotional

MADISON -- Some emotional buttons were pushed in a diversity forum at UW-Madison, three days after a man wearing a noose around a mask of President Barack Obama was not removed from a Badger football game.

Eneale Pickett says students of color "constantly feel unsafe," and it was hard for him to see the first black U.S. president "lynched in the school colors." Stadium personnel allowed him to stay as long as he removed the noose, and the university says it will review its policies to prevent future incidents.

A joint statement Tuesday from campus Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Athletic Director Barry Alvarez recognized that the noose "caused an immense amount of pain, and it should have." Blank opened Tuesday's diversity forum by defending the school's actions, saying it was reasonable at a "ticketed event" to let the man stay with assurances that he not wear the noose.

--

White House race: Kaine calls Wisconsin important, Trump upbeat

Although Hillary Clinton has not stepped foot in Wisconsin since the April primary, her running mate Tim Kaine says the state is among "six or seven" that would accelerate their "path to victory."

Kaine appeared in Appleton and Madison Tuesday, defending Clinton's character amid a new FBI probe into her emails. Kaine said many who care about that won't vote for Clinton anyway -- and he highlighted what he called her long-time passion for empowering children and families, and growing an economy that helps everyone.

Meanwhile in Eau Claire, Republican Donald Trump called the Clinton email probe "the biggest scandal since Watergate" -- and he portrayed himself as the candidate of change, saying his campaign is on the "cusp of something incredible ... historic change." In a show of GOP unity, both Gov, Scott Walker and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson joined Trump on stage -- while House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville said he voted early for Trump.

--

Forty officers help fallen deputy's child trick or treat

CAMERON -- The 5-year-old son of a Rusk County sheriff's deputy had a happy Halloween, despite losing his father last Saturday.

About 40 area police officers, sheriff's deputies, state troopers, and DNR wardens took young Levi Glaze trick or treating in his hometown of Cameron in northwest Wisconsin. State trooper Jodie Kummet, who organized the event, said homes had blue lights on to honor Deputy Dan Glaze, who was killed while checking out a suspicious vehicle south of Ladysmith.

Kummet tells WQOW-TV the response was overwhelming, and it made the day special for young Levi amid sadness in his family and his community. A church service is planned Friday to honor Dan Glaze, and the suspect in the case -- Douglas Nitek -- still did not have charges listed on the state's online court records as of early Wednesday morning.

--

New state forester named

MADISON -- A longtime paper industry executive will be in charge of keeping Wisconsin forests in tip top shape.

The state DNR has named Fred Souba Jr. as the state's new chief forester, replacing Paul DeLong -- who led to become a senior vice president with the American Forest Foundation. The 66-year-old Souba is now a consultant for the forest industry -- and he's been the chairman of the Wisconsin Council on Forestry, which gives advice to state officials on forestry concerns.

Souba is a former vice president of wood sustainability for the NewPage paper company. He was also a vice president of wood supply for Stora Enso's former paper operations in North America.

--

Oshkosh profits jump 22 percent on strong military vehicle sales

OSHKOSH -- Military vehicle sales are making a big comeback at the Oshkosh Corporation.

Quarterly profits are up 22 percent from this time last year. The company reports a net profit of $61.5 million between July and September. Stockholder earnings rose from 64 cents per share the previous year to 82 cents. U.S. military vehicle sales declined as America's involvement in the Middle East was winding down, but Oshkosh found new markets for international defense vehicles. CEO Wilson Jones says Oshkosh also had revenue growth for its fire trucks and ambulances.

--

Critics say UW's response to Obama-noose costume was too weak

MADISON -- Critics say UW-Madison officials should have kicked out two fans at Saturday night's Badger football game.

One was wearing a noose around a mask of President Barack Obama, and the other was wearing a Donald Trump mask. When fans in the student section tweeted a photo to police, stadium personnel ordered the fans to get rid of the noose, and then allowed them to stay with a warning that they'd be removed if the noose went back on.

The Wisconsin State Journal said one of its photographers caught one of the same fans wearing a noose around a Hillary Clinton mask later on. A UW spokesman says the noose appeared to remain off as they watched the two fans. The university called the display "repugnant" but said the students had a First Amendment right to free speech.

--

Young trick-or-treaters find pill, screw in their stashes

Portage police are trying to figure out how a screw got into a candy bar that a youngster received on Halloween night.

Officials say the child was trick-or-treating in a neighborhood west of downtown Portage -- and police went on Facebook to encourage parents to check their kids' candy before letting them eat it. In Fort Atkinson, police say a blood pressure pill got into a 16-year-old girl's candy bag during the weekend -- and her father, Wayne Ladwig, tells WISC-TV in Madison it was "very concerning."

Police say it was an isolated incident, but they still encouraged people to go through their bags and candy. Fort Atkinson police Lt. Jeff Davis says accidents happen but people need to be cautious.

--

Wisconsin crop harvest slowed by recent rain

MADISON -- Recent rains have again slowed Wisconsin's crop harvest, but not by much.

The USDA says 52 percent of the state's corn for grain is in the bin, two days behind last year and just a little behind the average for the past five years. Eighty-six percent of the Wisconsin soybeans have been harvested, same as the norm.

The state Ag Statistics Service says only about four days were suitable for field work last week, as widespread rain from last Wednesday and the weekend made it too muddy to get machines in the fields -- while others battled through mud to get their corn processed. One crop reporter in Shawano County said it would take more than one week of dry weather for the crops to dry properly -- and in past years, the Wisconsin harvest is generally complete by Thanksgiving.

--

Family of Milwaukee-area police shooting victim files claim

WAUWATOSA -- The family of a man killed by a suburban Milwaukee police officer in late June has filed an injury claim against Wauwatosa.

Attorney Jonathan Safran says he filed the claim this week on behalf of Jay Anderson's family -- a required step before a wrongful death suit can be sought. Police say they were checking out a suspicious vehicle in a Wauwatosa park about 3 a.m. June 23. Officer Joseph Mensah said he shot the 25-year-old Anderson after seeing him in the car with a gun and fearing for his safety. After getting a private showing of the police squad car video, the family's legal notice said Anderson slumped forward but never lunged to get his gun -- and the officer then shot him six times.