Nominations open until tomorrow for NR Citizen of the Year
The New Richmond Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the New Richmond News, continues to seek nominations for the 2016 Citizen of the Year.
But you don’t have much time to make your nomination … the nominations will close at the end of the day tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 4.
The award recognizes a New Richmond area resident who has made a positive and noteworthy contribution to the community.
After tomorrow, voting will follow for two weeks, starting Monday, Nov. 7, and continuing through 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18.
After the the voting is completed, the 2016 Citizen of the Year will be announced Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at the chamber’s annual dinner and awards banquet at R&D Catering.
Last year’s Citizen of the Year was won by Patty Berger, with the announcement being held at Barley John’s.
To make your nomination, visit newrichmond-news.com or go directly to the nomination page at
docs.google.com/a/rivertowns.net/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfM__Z5Dpuf2gO....
For more information, call the New Richmond Chamber of Commerce at 715-563-3923 or the New Richmond News at 715-243-7767.