Nominations open until tomorrow for NR Citizen of the Year

But you don’t have much time to make your nomination … the nominations will close at the end of the day tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 4.

The award recognizes a New Richmond area resident who has made a positive and noteworthy contribution to the community.

After tomorrow, voting will follow for two weeks, starting Monday, Nov. 7, and continuing through 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18.

After the the voting is completed, the 2016 Citizen of the Year will be announced Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at the chamber’s annual dinner and awards banquet at R&D Catering.

Last year’s Citizen of the Year was won by Patty Berger, with the announcement being held at Barley John’s.

To make your nomination, visit newrichmond-news.com or go directly to the nomination page at

docs.google.com/a/rivertowns.net/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfM__Z5Dpuf2gO....

For more information, call the New Richmond Chamber of Commerce at 715-563-3923 or the New Richmond News at 715-243-7767.