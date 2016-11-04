Hundreds of people attended Thursday night's vigil for 24-year-old Hussain Alnahdi from Saudi Arabia, where Chancellor Bob Meyer asked people to come forward and report anything they know that could lead to an arrest. Alnahdi's brother from Saudi Arabia recorded a video message shown at the vigil, saying his family was still in shock -- and they believe the details of the incident will come out soon.

Alnahdi, a business major, was attacked early last Sunday in a tavern district where large crowds were celebrating Halloween, and he died Monday -- and police say they still don't have a suspect or a motive. One friend called Alnahdi the "heart and soul" of his group and said he was a "model of how all of us should treat other people."

--

Eric Trump campaigns in Hudson; GOP nominee returning Sunday

MILWAUKEE -- Republican Donald Trump plans to return to Wisconsin Sunday to make a final pitch to voters in Tuesday's presidential election on the heels of his son's stop in Hudson.

His campaign says Trump will speak in West Allis, but no other details were immediately released. The GOP nominee has made several visits in recent weeks to campaign for the state's 10 electoral votes -- which have gone to the Democrats since 1988. Trump's son Eric joined U.S. Senate Republican Ron Johnson in western Wisconsin, including a stop at Hudson business Empire Bucket, according to media reports. The younger Trump said Johnson knows how government works and could help "shred" the parts that are not working.

The Donald Trump visit comes on the heels of a new Marquette Law School poll in which he trails Democrat Hillary Clinton by six percentage points in the Badger State. Vice President Joe Biden campaigns for Clinton Friday in Madison.

--

Chelsea Clinton campaigns in state

MILWAUKEE -- Chelsea Clinton finished a two-day tour of Wisconsin by saying that her mother would never make promises she knows are impossible to keep.

About 250 people attended a rally in Milwaukee where she said Democrat Hillary Clinton would "push the limits of what is possible" for our children, families, women's rights, and human rights, but she would never even talk about doing something she knows is unconstitutional, saying that Republican Donald Trump shows a "lack of understanding" about restraints on executive powers.

Meanwhile, Trump's son Eric made a tour of western Wisconsin. He said politicians have done "very little" for the country and people want someone as president who's not a "career politician" to fix the problems.

--

Report: Voters not following Trump's advice

Voters are not exactly flocking to city clerk's offices to change their absentee ballots.

Republican White House candidate Donald Trump said this week that early Wisconsin voters who went for Democrat Hillary Clinton still have time to change their ballots if they have "buyer's remorse."

But the state political news website WisPolitics.com checked some city clerk's offices Thursday -- and only two of Madison's 49,000 absentee voters wanted to change their minds. Waukesha reported three people wanting to change their votes, two in Kenosha, and one in Appleton. The state Elections Commission has said that ballot changes are very rare, but a voter can get up to three fresh ballots before a vote is officially cast.

--

Speculation grows that Ryan will quit as speaker

WASHINGTON -- There's a growing buzz in Washington that the first U.S. House speaker from Wisconsin may soon leave that post.

The D.C. news outlet The Hil" says at least four House Republicans expect Paul Ryan of Janesville to step down from the post after Tuesday's elections. They say it will be very difficult for him to get a House majority of 218 votes in January that he'll need to win another two year term.

Ryan said this week he's fully confident he'll keep his post. A number of House Republicans are upset that Ryan stopped campaigning for presidential nominee Donald Trump a few weeks ago -- and on Thursday, Trump running mate Mike Pence refused several times to say whether he thought Ryan deserved two more years in the post to which he was elected last October.

--

State Crime Lab reviewing tampered Halloween candy

NEENAH -- The State Crime Lab is looking for clues, as Neenah Police try to find whoever tampered Halloween candy that four kids picked up while trick or treating.

Police Chief Kevin Wilkinson says three more people reported tampering cases, after a woman went on Facebook to show a nail that was sticking out of a Tootsie Roll that a child picked up. Tampering cases were also reported this week in Portage, Fort Atkinson, and Wisconsin Rapids. Wilkinson says concerned parents can ask their doctors or dentists to X-ray the children's remaining candy before they eat it.

--

Survey: Wisconsin 26th fattest state

WASHINGTON -- A new survey ranks Wisconsin exactly in the middle of the "Fattest States in America."

The Washington financial website WalletHub looked at each state's most recent rankings for obesity and unhealthy habits, plus food and fitness trends -- and they rated Wisconsin 26th among the 50 states and Washington, D.C. The new ranking is roughly in line with a recent survey from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, which put Wisconsin at 21st for obesity.

The CDC study said Wisconsinites have slimmed down a bit, with 30.7 percent of all adults as obese in 2015, down by 0.5 percent from the previous year -- but the report still said one of every four Wisconsinites was overweight. In the WalletHub listing, Mississippi is the fattest state and Utah is the skinniest.

--

Ex-Supreme Court candidate Koschnick to become courts director

MADISON -- A judge who tried twice to be named to the Wisconsin Supreme Court will help run the entire state court system beginning next August.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Randy Koschnick has been appointed as the new director of state courts, the state's top non judicial court officer. Chief Justice Pat Roggensack named Koschnick Thursday as the replacement for J. Denis Moran, who's holding the post on an interim basis after retiring as the courts' director in 2003.

Koschnick, a former state public defender, has been a circuit judge in Jefferson County since 1999. In 2009, he ran unsuccessfully for the Supreme Court seat held by former Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson -- and he was a finalist for a governor's appointment earlier this year for the Supreme Court seat given up by the retiring Justice David Prosser.

--

Man busted trying to use fake $100 bill at Burger King

MADISON -- A Fitchburg man is facing charges for trying to buy a meal at a Madison Burger King Tuesday night with a counterfeit $100 bill.

Police say the employee stalled for time by telling 35-year-old William Sims he'd have to leave the drive-thru and come inside the restaurant to get his change while police were called. The fake money he allegedly tried to use was marked "For Motion Picture Use Only." Police said Sims was still in line at the restaurant when an officer arrived to arrest him on suspicion of forgery and on a parole violation.

--

Crash claims 3 of accounting firm's 'best and brightest'

DEERFIELD -- A Milwaukee accounting firm says it lost three of its "best and brightest" in Wednesday night's I-94 traffic crash in Dane County that killed four people at the hands of a wrong way, suspected drunk driver.

The State Patrol has not named the victims yet, but the Ritz Holman accounting firm identified their fallen employees Thursday as Kim Radtke and Katey Pasqualini, both of Milwaukee, and Clenton Hall of Waterloo -- all senior accountants in their 20s. They were returning from a networking conference in La Crosse when their car was struck.

The State Patrol says an SUV driver from Waunakee was being chased by officers when he turned onto the wrong lanes of the Interstate near Deerfield and struck two oncoming units. A fourth person in the accountants' car was injured, and the driver of the other car from suburban Chicago was killed.