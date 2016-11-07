VOTE NOW: NR Citizen of the Year nominations are in
The nominations for the 2016 New Richmond Citizen of the Year are in and it's time to start voting.
Since 1992, a citizen of the year for the City Beautiful has been presented.
And as the city's premier award, New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rob Kreibich has announced that the presentation of this year's award will be made during the annual dinner and awards banquet set to be held Wednesday, Jan. 25, at R&D Catering.
Voting for those nominated will continue through Monday, Nov. 14, 5 p.m.
After the the voting is completed, the votes will be tabulated and the 2016 Citizen of the Year will be announced Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the chamber’s annual dinner and awards banquet at R&D Catering.
Patty Berger was the 2015 Citizen of the Year.
Again, here is the link to this year's ballot ... https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1EX-7jBlgFzQoIVcDpGkzTOY_ZEi1pYSeokdWwcH...
---
Citizen of the Year past recipients
1992: Bob Heebink
1993: Curt Anderson
1994: Irv & Mary Sather
1995: Billy Smith
1996: Bon & Alice Michaels
1997: Bob Krueger
1998: Jerry Frey
1999: John Soderberg
2000: Barbara Polfus
2001: Helen Demulling
2002: Jim Counter
2003: Bob Peterson
2004: Bob Peirson
2005: Bill Buell
2006: Bill Derrick
2007: Tim O’Brien
2008: Dennis Horner
2009: David Schnitzler
2010: Paul Mayer
2011: Jim Zajkowski
2012: Vernon Conrad
2013: Stuart Nelson
2014: Dr. Neal Melby